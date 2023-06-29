The Open Doors: Art in Action gallery welcomes the community to its 19th exhibition: Elemental Change: Reframing Our Climate Future.

Starting in 2018, Sue Norris, now co-chair of the gallery alongside Dan Dooley, wanted to start displaying art in the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany located on North Beaver Street. A short while later, the Open Doors: Art in Action gallery was launched.

Showcased each month during Flagstaff’s First Friday ArtWalk, the gallery changes its theme throughout the year. Norris explained the mission of the exhibit is to raise awareness and educate the community on social, environmental and justice issues through art.

In the past, themes have included incarceration, indigenous views of water, the US/Mexico border and more. This year’s theme of climate change revolves around the four elements: air, water, earth and fire.

The exhibit features a variety of artistic mediums and work by Shawn Skabelund, Bryan David Griffith, Lauren Raine, Kathi Baron, Susan Lamb, Larry Stevens and NAU Honors students.

For Norris, getting artists aware of the exhibit and convincing them to submit a piece of work that fits the theme is a time-consuming and laborious process. Every once in a while she will be approached by a curious artist looking to get their art in the show, but she does most of the research herself.

“A lot of it is cold calling,” Norris said. “I cold called the jail, I cold called the judges, I sent them a fancy email and then I followed up with a phone call.”

Norris explained how beneficial connections are. Once she finds a source, they can usually connect her with a new artist and build a relationship from there. Not only does this take a lot of trial and error to figure out but it also takes hours on the phone to coordinate and organize, starting sometimes up to six months before the exhibit opens.

In addition to the art displays and based on that month’s theme, a rotating cast of guest speakers are brought in to contextualize the work. In the past, Norris explained, she has brought in sheriffs, professors, filmmakers and others to elaborate on the issues at hand.

“I try to bring in local nonprofits or institutions to inform people of the subject,” Norris said. “Get them involved, get them interested and maybe, they'll volunteer.”

At July’s First Friday event, Stefan Sommer, a retired professor of ecology who serves on the board of directors of the Northern AZ Climate Change Alliance will be the guest speaker for the earth element.

“Climate change is the issue of our species and of the globe,” Sommer said. “It's crazy what's happening. It's insane what's coming.”

In a discussion about his element, Sommer explained how studies have shown species all around North America shifting northward in search of cooler temperatures. The warming atmosphere is making the environment inhospitable to these species, and Sommer said this is happening on the San Francisco Peaks as well.

“In the late nineties, there was a projection for ponderosa pine that it would be outside of its natural range of growing conditions by the time we reached two times CO2,” Sommer said. “We are projected to reach that this decade.”

Since Flagstaff is home to the largest continuous ponderosa pine forest, this affects the local environment drastically. Sommer said large amounts of trees dying off contribute to excessively dry landscapes around northern Arizona, which are more susceptible to wildfires.

Communicating this complex information can be difficult, but Sommer said it is necessary to engage and empower people to take climate change action.

“For some people, the data doesn't really speak to them, the human disasters speak to them more solidly,” Sommer said. “To others, the beauty of art can get their attention and get their emotions involved in climate action… We need every possible avenue of ways to reach people about climate change because it is the overwhelming issue of our time and it might be the last issue that our species faces ever.”

The Art in Action themes are intended to build support and awareness around issues that concern Flagstaff and the surrounding communities. These groups are taking action and doing their part to combat the inevitable consequences of climate change.

Within northern Arizona, wind as a clean source of energy is beginning to pick up popularity. Sommer explained Babbitt Ranches is putting in a 161-megawatt wind power plant, while there is also a wind farm being built south of Winslow with 477-megawatts. A few smaller plants are popping up across different cities as well.

“In just a couple of years, we are going to have 1,424-megawatts of clean electricity on hand in northern Arizona,” Sommer said. “The time to go electric is now. That's more than we would use in Flagstaff at the present moment, even if everybody shifts to electric vehicles and we start using electricity at a higher rate.”

Along with spreading awareness about these social issues, the focus of the exhibit is connecting the community to these artists.

“We don't take any commission at all,” Norris said. “We just connect the buyer to the artist.”

Connecting to Flagstaff’s music scene is another goal Norris said the gallery has. Before COVID-19, local musicians would play at the shows and Norris said she enjoyed being able to give those artists the opportunity for a paid gig.

The church has recently received a grant from the Diocese of Arizona, and Norris said the objective is to use those funds to bring a new lighting system into the space and start paying local musicians to come to the shows once again.

The focus of the art gallery is connecting with the community through and through, and Norris said she has no plans to deviate from that original mission.