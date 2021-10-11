Art above the town: Art Loft Collective carves space as an artistic hub in Flagstaff

“I have so many friends in town who ask how they can do that too and I started thinking, we need a space where people can learn about doing artwork more publicly and going more full-time, like a hub for artists and small business owners,” she said.

The ebullient Matelski, seemingly always creating and scheming, quickly outgrew the Aspen Lofts studio she shared with a friend. She wanted to do more outreach, have a community gathering space large enough to hold more than a couple people at a time and host classes in addition to resident artists. So the moment the loft — formerly home to the Yoga Experience and a salon — opened, she was there.

The work of local artists now covers almost every inch of open wall space. Haircutting stations have been replaced by large tables for Art Loft’s free, weekly Kids Class, salon chairs and blow dryers substituted for sculptures, canvas, and scaffolding, chisels and paintbrushes. The workstations of fellow resident artists, painter and art education extraordinaire Jeff Urdang and ceramicist Haley Jacoby also fill the large windowed space overlooking downtown; an old freight elevator original to the building serve as its own display in the northwestern corner.