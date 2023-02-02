Be it earrings from Mali or wooden bowls and stone chess sets from Kenya, Flagstaff local Kim Robinson has been bringing free trade arts and crafts from across the globe to Flagstaff for over a decade through her business Gallyvant Market.

In that time, it’s been quiet the journey, taking her from the east coast and, after a stint in the air-force, to Flagstaff. She’s even starting to make and sell her own crafts in addition to the ones she’s purchased from around the globe.

Majoring in anthropology in collage, Robinson said she has always been passionate about learning about other cultures and finding ways to share that passion with others, but as she started working on what would become Gallyvant, she discovered something that would define the business: fair trade ethics.

While in these days, fair trade is well known, often associated with products like coffee and chocolate, Robinson said that was not the case in the late 90s. Robinson said she probably first heard of the concept when working with other artists and crafts people at farmers markets.

But information was harder to get back then; the internet was not what it is today.

“But I would find pamphlets, I would go to trade shows and try to learn more about it. So I said, ‘Well, I want to be an ambassador for fair trade because I have never seen this where I am,’” Robinson said. “I want to be the one that brings their trade to more people because it's a concept that completely makes sense.”

And Robinson said one of the greatest things to see since she began has been the promotion and ever-wider acceptance of the fair trade business – something Gallyvant has come to embody.

Gallyvant’s championing of fair trade feels especially apt as a minority-owned business in the largely white city of Flagstaff: bringing cultural representation from historically disadvantaged places in a way that actually ensures the money is going to support the artists and crafts people whose work it is.

“It's meaningful for me simply for representation because there aren't a lot of black owned businesses here in Flagstaff, so for representation, it means a lot to me. It also means a lot for me to pull from these overly exploited countries,” Robinson said. “I think Flagstaff is very supportive of locally owned business. It's because of because of the type of city we are.”

Especially early on, Robinson said she would be informing customers about what fair trade even was as much as she was selling products.

The organization Fairtrade International, which helps govern what is and isn’t considered fair trade, was only established in 1997, so when she began, the concept was fairly unknown to the majority of consumers.

But, there can be aspects of operating within fair trade that makes it more challenging than selling traditional mass market items. For example, explaining to potential customers why her prices might be higher than what they might see elsewhere and why that was important, Robinson said.

Robinson said those conversations were countering something she started labeling as the “mass market effect.”

“You can't lowball an artist and be fair trade. You can't purchase from an artist and not also invest in that artist’s community and entrepreneurial development and call yourself fair trade,” Robinson said. “If we don't understand why the cost is higher – like we're actually dealing more directly with the artists; someone who actually sat down, made those bracelets in their homes, one by one by one for hours and hours.”

“If we're not used to seeing that price point, it is difficult to buy into,” Robinson said.

Obviously that can make it challenging for potential customers, especially as so many have seen their pocketbooks shrink and expenses rise.

Those conversations happen less these days, Robinson said.

As more people are exposed to fair trade, Robinson said she has seen more customers that put aside a certain amount of their budget just for fair trade items, be they gifts or simply consumable products like coffee.

On top of that, Robinson said it has helped that overall, the prices of fair trade products have come down in comparison to mass market products, and that matters a lot because people may be finding themselves buying fair trade items who don’t even necessarily care about the issue.

A lot of that simply has to do with improvements in international shipping and how the countries she sources from have themselves continued to develop.

“I would go to a trade show and speak to someone from Senegal, and if they didn't haul it with them, if they did not bring everything with them from Senegal, I would have to wait for months for it to get there. And it's expensive, which increased the price of the object,” Robinson said. “I have memories of sitting down and writing out these pages of orders, like quantity, the name of the item and then mailing it in, and then, all you do is sit on your hands for three months and wait for it to come in.”

All that has improved over the years, but Robinson said that for her, the most fun way of getting the items she sells is still probably trade shows.

“The last trade show I went to, I was able to purchase directly from an artist who made jewelry from South Africa. So I'm sitting there talking to this lady, and she was like, ‘Oh, I made all these earrings.’ So I definitely had to clear off her table,” Robinson said.

Those who are interested in Gallyvant Market’s fair trade, handmade and sustainable products can visit its website at gallyvantmarket.com.