A slice of Flagstaff’s past: NiMarco’s Pizza Downtown reflects on its origins with new mural by the Mural Mice

“When you ask somebody to paint a scene of what Flagstaff likely looked like 40 years ago, it’s nice to have somebody who’s been around,” Ledbetter says. “If I brought someone in from Phoenix, let’s say, or somewhere else, they wouldn’t necessarily have that connection to the community to draw from, which he did.”

The result is an earth-toned scene depicting travelers in homemade clothes piling out of vans and joyfully dancing outside the restaurant.

“I was really trying to find the spirit of early Flagstaff and recreate thatfor people to see,” Wall says. “1979 Flagstaff was a whole ‘nother place.”

The return of dine-in brings with it new safety measures like implementing social distancing measures and required hand washing every 30 minutes for NiMarco’s staff, an increase in sanitization of commonly touched surfaces and a plexiglass shield at the front counter. Wall and Ledbetter look forward to the public’s reaction to the mural, and the former adds he and his staff have missed the social aspect of dine-in.

“That’s what we’re looking forward to most, getting back to interacting with our customers, and not just making a sale,” he says.

Even if the restaurant has to temporarily close again, Ledbetter isn’t discouraged.