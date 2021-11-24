2021 Viola Award nominations open

As another year passes, Creative Flagstaff is looking for the artists, educators, organizations and leaders who made positive contributions to the arts and sciences in Flagstaff in 2021. Nominations for the 14th Annual Viola Awards are open, with the deadline to submit recommendations to Creative Flagstaff set for Jan. 9, 2022.

This year brings new changes a number of changes to the award categories and the panel selection process. The additions include two new categories, Excellence in Collaboration Award and the Philanthropy Award. Another notable changes gives panelists the ability to select more than one winner in each category with subdisciplines. For example, the Performing Arts award can be split into Excellence in Theatre and Excellence in Dance at the discretion of the panel.

Applications are also open for a spot on the panel, which is typically composed of artists, educators, experts and past Viola winners. The panelists will be selected in January and then will review the nominations and ultimately determine the three to five finalists in each category, which will then be announced in early 2022. Then, the panel will meet again to discuss the merits of each before choosing the winner.

The winners are then announced at the annual gala event, which will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022. The 2021 ceremony was held at Fort Tuthill to beteer accomodate social distancing guidelines. However, the location of the 2022 ceremony has yet to be finalized.

This awards season comes shortly after the death of Jim Babbitt. The Babbitt Brothers Foundation served as the Founding Sponsor Awards since its inception in 2008 and the award itself is named after Viola Babbitt, a painter and longtime advocate of the arts. Jim Babbitt played an integral part in getting the Viola Awards running and the 2022 event will continue to honor his legacy, according to organizers.

Visit https://creativeflagstaff.org/viola/2022-viola-awards/ for the full list of categories, descriptions and to submit a nomination.

