100 days of the (un)essential: Artist Rebekah Nordstrom on oil painting, new exhibit

Now further along in her painting career, she’s still teaching herself with every brushstroke — a practice-makes-perfect mantra also invoked in her upcoming exhibit, "One Hundred: The (Un)essential Series."

For the series, Nordstrom painted 100 objects for 100 days from January 1, through April 10, 2021 while wearing one dress. Each object was one Nordstrom planned on donating in what she calls her journey “toward an uncluttered, minimalist lifestyle.” She refers to the objects as (un)essentials, a nod to a term so often used during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She had been thinking about minimalism for quite some time, she said, then, suddenly everyone was stuck at home, confronted daily with the ephemera inside their own four walls.

“The things you were living with became burdensome in a way, you have to clean them, see them everyday,” she said. “It’s one thing to leave your house and come back and look at your possessions, it’s another thing to not leave your home and see your possessions all the time and ask yourself, ‘Why do I have all this stuff?'”

With each painting, Nordstrom looked back on how the subject came into her life: Why had it been on her shelf for 20 years? Was it given to her? Did she buy it? When a piece was done, the object went into the donation box.