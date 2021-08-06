100 days of the (un)essential: Artist Rebekah Nordstrom on oil painting, new exhibit

For Rebekah Nordstrom entire worlds fit into even the tiniest of frames —thick and laden with beauty and life.
The oil painter, who chooses smaller canvases over bombastically large ones as a matter of course, came to her craft later in life. Following a long career in interior design Nordstrom changed course entirely, a decision spurred in many ways by her late father.
“My father had a knee replacement and while he was quite drugged up I was talking to him and he was lamenting all his regrets, those things you turn your eyes back toward when you’re old,” she says, tears puncturing the pauses between words. “And I told myself, ‘I don’t want to be saying that one day.’ I want to live without regrets.”
So Nordstrom made a to-do list. On it were perhaps less attainable goals, such as going to the moon, next to more realistic dreams, like taking a painting class. She enrolled in an oil and acrylics course at Coconino Community College when she returned from visiting her father. It was 2016, and at the end of the year Nordstrom would lose her full time interior design job.
“I decided I was going to become a painter. So I put all my efforts into becoming a painter,” she said. “I had to jump in with both feet.”
Nordstrom hasn’t stopped since. In 2017, she made a painting a day for the entire year — on top of the 6X6-inch, 100 plein air pieces she contributed to the "Hope + Trauma in a Poisoned Land" exhibit at Coconino Center for the Arts, which explored the impacts of uranium mining on the Navajo Nation. Each painting was her way to continue learning while creating small pieces of art in an effort to make them more accessible and affordable for everyone.
Now further along in her painting career, she’s still teaching herself with every brushstroke — a practice-makes-perfect mantra also invoked in her upcoming exhibit, "One Hundred: The (Un)essential Series."
For the series, Nordstrom painted 100 objects for 100 days from January 1, through April 10, 2021 while wearing one dress. Each object was one Nordstrom planned on donating in what she calls her journey “toward an uncluttered, minimalist lifestyle.” She refers to the objects as (un)essentials, a nod to a term so often used during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She had been thinking about minimalism for quite some time, she said, then, suddenly everyone was stuck at home, confronted daily with the ephemera inside their own four walls.
“The things you were living with became burdensome in a way, you have to clean them, see them everyday,” she said. “It’s one thing to leave your house and come back and look at your possessions, it’s another thing to not leave your home and see your possessions all the time and ask yourself, ‘Why do I have all this stuff?'”
With each painting, Nordstrom looked back on how the subject came into her life: Why had it been on her shelf for 20 years? Was it given to her? Did she buy it? When a piece was done, the object went into the donation box.
“It was this whole meditation on the objects we surround ourselves with,” Nordstrom says. “To me, they became 100 delightful bright paintings that emote joy and that’s because these things did bring joy but now it’s time to pass them on. I loved these things but now I am going to get rid of them to live in the smallest possible footprint.”
The idea to paint the series while wearing one single dress also happened in this vein, when clothing brand wool& put out a sustainability challenge asking customers around the world to wear their dress and post a picture in it daily. In the long merino wool one piece, Nordstrom set up in her studio every day, large floor-to-ceiling windows lending her a view of another of her favorite subjects: nature.
Nordstrom coats each still life and plein air painting in several layers of brightly-colored oil paint that make for juicy, full-of-life textures that have come to define her style. She makes the mundane beautiful, the messy delectable.
“I load up my paint brush with a nice chunk of paint, and even if it’s a small 6x6 inch canvas, I have so much pigment that I don’t hold the brush like a pencil, I hold it like a sword, like jousting,” she said with a laugh. “I am not interested in painting sadness — I get it — but for me, I just want to paint beautiful things and make ugly things beautiful and make you think about the beauty that is around us, the juicy life, messy and colorful and full of texture of all different types.”
You can see more of Nordstrom's paintings, as well as read more about the artist at rebekahnordstromartworks.com. Her exhibit "One Hundred: The (Un)essential Series: will opened Aug. 6 from 6-9 p.m. at the HeArt Box gallery in downtown Flagstaff, 17 N San Francisco St. Suite B. The exhibit runs through Sept. 25. For more information, including how to sign up for a workshop with Nordstrom, visit www.theheartbox.space.