A cup contains multitudes: Lund Canyon Coffee and the culture of hospitality in coffee

He also speaks with eloquence and carefully chosen diction about every step of the coffee process, from berry to cup, the art that both barista and grower add to the final product and in its nascency, respectively.

Until recently, Mahmud was living in Nottingham, England where his coffee shop Espresso Gallery kept him busy for many years. Mahmud’s wife and Kasim and Ibi’s mother is still there, visiting Arizona occasionally before she decides on any big moves. However, a life of travel and living all over Europe called ever louder for a change of pace and a new location. He knew he wanted to open a coffee shop in the United States but wasn’t sure quite where. So he travelled. From South Carolina across the continental US to the northernmost part of Washington State on an almost Homerian journey to find the next Lund-owned coffee spot. Ibrahim joined him in Mahmud’s hometown of Los Angeles before the two headed southwest.

Both his sons are American but were born in Germany, growing up there and in England. The language adds to the tapestry of sounds in the café but they were living on opposite sides of the world at the time of Lund’s genesis. Kasim in Australia and Ibi in South America, but each, like their father, found themselves ready for a change and joined one by one, having worked at Espresso Gallery and being skilled baristas already. It wasn’t long until Brown joined in as well.