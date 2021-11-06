A cup contains multitudes: Lund Canyon Coffee and the culture of hospitality in coffee

One gleaming La Marzocco espresso machine — a sleek thing — ornate vintage-style furniture, the constant hum of regulars and newcomers alike, local art on the walls, the aroma of carefully roasted single origin coffee beans and the feeling of being received warmly into someone’s living room… these are what welcome you to Lund Canyon Coffee.
Tucked between fitness studios, outdoor stores and chain restaurants in the upscale Aspen Place shopping complex, the European-style coffee house has made a name for itself. One of a small handful of locally-owned businesses in the plaza, Mahmud Lund — along with his two sons Ibrahim (Ibi) and Kasim, as well as a close friend Jasin Brown — opened in June with almost every member of the Lund family currently working there and moving from distant places to do so.
The aim is to serve the highest-quality coffee. It’s a light roast with deep, fine and delicate flavors. Mahmud is quick to point out that for him the shop is more about being neighborly than it is to turn a profit, though. At the core of coffee lies hospitality.
“It is about the human connection over the capitalist goal to make money. We want to be successful, but for us success means making people feel welcome, being good neighbors, being human, making genuine connections,” Mahmud said.
And he means it, deeply. Donned in a cowboy hat, neatly tied kerchief and a Lund Canyon Coffee shirt, the elder Lund maneuvers around his sons with ease, treating each patron more like a long-awaited house guest than a customer.
He also speaks with eloquence and carefully chosen diction about every step of the coffee process, from berry to cup, the art that both barista and grower add to the final product and in its nascency, respectively.
Until recently, Mahmud was living in Nottingham, England where his coffee shop Espresso Gallery kept him busy for many years. Mahmud’s wife and Kasim and Ibi’s mother is still there, visiting Arizona occasionally before she decides on any big moves. However, a life of travel and living all over Europe called ever louder for a change of pace and a new location. He knew he wanted to open a coffee shop in the United States but wasn’t sure quite where. So he travelled. From South Carolina across the continental US to the northernmost part of Washington State on an almost Homerian journey to find the next Lund-owned coffee spot. Ibrahim joined him in Mahmud’s hometown of Los Angeles before the two headed southwest.
Both his sons are American but were born in Germany, growing up there and in England. The language adds to the tapestry of sounds in the café but they were living on opposite sides of the world at the time of Lund’s genesis. Kasim in Australia and Ibi in South America, but each, like their father, found themselves ready for a change and joined one by one, having worked at Espresso Gallery and being skilled baristas already. It wasn’t long until Brown joined in as well.
“When we hit Flagstaff, literally that day we knew this is the place,” Mahmud sais.
He and Ibi visited the Grand Canyon, and, like many who have beheld the natural wonder turned its likeness into art, with the iconic Canyon-scape now decorating the Lund logo and all merchandise, which Brown designed.
With baristas well versed in the history and complexities of coffee, Lund serves a light roast in lieu of the popular dark roasts of many American coffee shops. When it first opened, all coffee for Lund was supplied by local Navajo roaster Yeego Coffee, which supplies coffee primarily to shops and individuals on the Navajo Nation. Lund also gets their beans from local roaster Single Speed, as well as Square Mile Coffee Roasters. The latter supplied the Lund’s Nottingham shop in addition to many of the top coffee houses in Europe.
Lund carries Square Root Foods pastries, as well as Biff’s Bagels and Honey Pie Bakery baked goods and has local artists of many mediums covering its walls. Having been in Flagstaff even a short time has made clear the support of what Mahmud calls their colleagues in coffee, as well as the surrounding businesses.
“We quickly learned that Flagstaff is not about competition,” he said.
And it was through many individuals that Lund came into existence, he added.
“Whether through prayers or many other ways.”