What is the West Without Women

Annie Watkins, born in 1929 and the granddaughter of freed slaves, helped to register black voters in Flagstaff’s Southside after the passing of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Shirley Sims, whose parents arrived in 1944 from Louisiana, led a student protest in high school when the family of a white prom queen refused a black student to be her prom king. Sims also organized a sit-in against segregation in the Hispanic-run El Charro restaurant. Today, she is still an associate minister at First Missionary Baptist Church. Stories like these demonstrate how national politics reverberate in the choices and activities of women in small southwestern towns.

Jewish families had moved into the Arizona territories by the early nineteenth century. Marianna Herman belonged to a Jewish family that settled in Flagstaff. What happened in Europe in the 1930s and 1940s seemed far away, and yet the Holocaust touched the lives of Jews even in small Arizona towns. Relatives in Germany pleaded with Herman to obtain affidavits for them to come to America. Their correspondence reveals both Herman’s tireless but unsuccessful efforts to help them and the growing desperation of those left behind in Germany, where they eventually perished. Herman died in 1949. (Decades later, Doris Martin, a Holocaust survivor from Poland, would make Flagstaff her home, where she and her husband founded the Martin-Springer Institute in 2001.)