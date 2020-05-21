Walking Flagstaff: Photographer George Breed shares life through his lens in upcoming book

“It's almost hard to say sometimes that I'm doing marketing, and then Julie's doing this, and George is doing this because it's been a real communal project in that we all feed each other's ideas,” Quick says. “We kind of have a dream team of individuals who are just really invested.”

PAST LIVES

Throughout his 80-plus years in this physical realm, Breed has worn many hats. He’s served in the Marines, worked as a psychotherapist, raised hogs, taught as a tenured professor, and written books on embodying martial arts principles in daily life and adventures with Jesus and Lao Tzu based on the 81 chapters of the Tao Te Ching. His eclectic collection of interests lends itself to an equally unique perspective and approach to life as he documents the changes Flagstaff sees. The most drastic changes Breed says he’s captured have been in the historic Southside neighborhood, with the loss of businesses like Café Olé.

“I don't really mourn that, it's just the way life is, ever transforming, but I'm glad I caught some of the buildings and some of the people there before they were gone,” he says.

Breed has found it’s the people of Flagstaff, their quirks and earnest creativity, that make the city stand out against the other places he’s lived.