Walkin' with Will: Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival pays homage to nature

A series of events begins with a performance and introduction to Glover Thursday, July 16, at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live @flagshakes. Then, the first part of the writing workshop will be held via Zoom on Saturday, July 18, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Students will meet The Sonnet Man, and discuss the process of writing an Elizabethan-style sonnet, as well as iambic pentameter, couplets and quatrains. Participants will prepare to create their own sonnet, to be performed at an outside location of their choosing in Flagstaff. Throughout the week, Glover will be available for advice and to help edit pieces. The second part of the workshop will be held Saturday, July 25, via Zoom from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., when participants will begin sharing their pieces for critique. Musical compositions and instrumentals created by The Sonnet Man will be available for use.