Voices from the ghostly past: An exploration of Two Guns and the Apache Death Cave

He apparently loved to write, and he most certainly was a packrat who refused to toss any of his research when he was done with it. He lived from 1903 to 1980, and in that time, according to the Arizona Historical Society, he wrote novels, magazine articles and more, “totaling an estimated 60 million published words.”

When he died, his Flagstaff-based family donated 106 linear feet of research material to the Arizona Historical Society, and they are currently housed at NAU’s Cline Library Special Collections and Archives.

He also must have thought he was too prolific because he wrote under more than 20 pen names. Richardson did all this writing while also serving at least 10 years in the U.S. Navy (which included World War II and Korean War) and working at trading posts throughout northern Arizona – including Two Guns. He also had time to raise two daughters with his wife, Millicent.

Under the pen name Maurice Kildare in the December 1967 issue of Big West: True Stories of the Western Frontier, Richardson wrote a deeply researched piece, complete with photographs, about the Apache Death Cave at the eastern end of Canyon Diablo, where the ruins of Two Guns continue to fight time and somehow bewitch travelers to stop.