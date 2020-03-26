Traveling through the pages: Curl up with local books to pass the time at home

As everyone does their best to stay inside and flatten the curve, we here at Flag Live! have been re-acquainting ourselves with our books—those piles of unread volumes we’ve pushed to the side for so long while we tell ourselves, I’ll read that one next.
Among those happen to be several titles by Flagstaff authors just waiting to be pried open and read. Since Bright Side Bookshop is offering curbside book pickup, now might be the ideal time to fortify your stack of local books, with a little help from Flag Live!
Flagstaff being the literary hive that it is, we couldn’t include everyone, but here’s a jumping off point, five books by authors living in Flagstaff and the southwest to bury your nose in over the coming weeks.
Eyes Bottle Dark with a Mouthful of Flowers by Jake Skeets
“Clouds in his throat, / six months’ worth. // He bodies into me / half cosmos, half coyote // We become night / on Bread Springs // road. Shirts off, / jeans halfway // down, parked / by an abandoned // trailer. ‘No one / lives here,’ // he whispers. / We become porch // light curtained / by moth wings, // powdered into ash.”
In the preceding poem “Virginity” by Diné poet Jake Skeets and drifting throughout his National Poetry Series-winning collection Eyes Bottle Dark with a Mouthful of Flowers (Milkweed Editions, 2019) are the borderlands between boyhood and manhood, past and present, the living and the dead, the reservation and the American west—viewed through truck headlights and the intoxicating memories of lovers long gone. D.A. Powell characterizes the collection as “poems born of unspokenness, testing the limits of language, love, and silence.” Equal parts ode to the sagebrush and buffalograss landscape of Navajo country and gay Native bildungsroman, Skeets’ collection is rich with an arid and agonizing beauty.
“The burrowing owl burrows / under dead cactus // feathers fall on horseweed / and skull bone blown open”
The Red Ant House by Ann Cummins
“The first time I saw this girl she was standing at the bottom of the coal pile. I thought she was a little wrinkled dwarf woman, with her sucked-in cheeks and pointed chin. She had narrow legs and yellow eyes. They had just moved into the old Perino house on West 2nd. This was the red ant house.
“‘I'm having a birthday,’” the girl said. She was going around the neighborhood gathering up children she didn't know for her birthday party.”
So begins The Red Ant House, written by Northern Arizona University professor and award-winning fiction writer Ann Cummins in 2003. This debut collection of 12 short stories interweaves culture, gender, age, tradition and tumult set against the vast environs of the southwestern United States. In one story, a brother and sister seek to make amends. In another, a young woman finds herself on the edge, both metaphorically of sanity and literally on the precipice of a craggy mountain pass. Filled with “rich characters and imagery,” in the words of another Flagstaff author Stacy Murison, this collection is mesmerizing, hard to put down and a masterwork in capturing our region’s grit, complex history and the people who live it daily.
Blanket by KT Thompson
What a joy it is to focus on one thing, really think about it, home in, observe its weft and cross threads. This is what KT Thompson does in their short nonfiction book Blanket—but joy is only a small part of it. This book, part of the Object Lessons series, finds Thompson drawing both abstract and immediate connections between blankets, human life, suffering, death, plants, love. The author and NAU professor finds blankets in Stanley Kubrick films, observes the way one might drape a blanket somewhere without much care, looks at blankets used in biological warfare—smallpox infested ones to kill Native Americans. In one chapter, Thompson brings us to the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt on display in their small hometown in South Dakota, in another is explored the way in which Diné women “never stopped weaving—the forced march, imprisonment, and railroads manifest in their designs.”
Thomson writes, “The blanket is a pliable object, an unruly form until one unfolds it—into shape, into language.” In this stunning collection, Thompson brings forth literal and metaphorical blankets throughout: How they can become actual weapons just as easily as objects that preserve, envelope, keep one warm and swaddled.
Melt into this book and focus deeply, as Thompson does, on all the feelings one object has the power to hold and release.
Barman by James Jay
James Jay’s Barman is still relatively fresh. Published just a couple months ago, the Uptown Pubhouse bartender’s third poetry collection looks at life from behind the local pub’s copper-coated bar.
In just 100 pages, Jay captures the pain, joy, heartache, love, despair and beauty in moments as honest as a drink or two might make you. Central to the book are objects, collected by Jay after last call, pieces that people leave behind—an object lesson, a mosaic of Flagstaff artifacts. Thinking about a bustling Uptown—pool cues clanking against porcelain orbs, a timid, or powerful, or clear voice reading for the first or 15th time at Juniper House—feels like an act of nostalgia now, with all bars being closed due to COVID-19. What a perfect way to remember and sustain the Flagstaff that was and will be again.
The idea that something is lost and found, or even lost forever, threads its way throughout the collection in literal representations, as in a wallet with $200 in “The Barman’s Box” or missing dog posters in “The Lost, The Found.” From this we are gifted temporary reprieve and a look back on sometimes raucous, free, sometimes tipsy, sometimes grief-laden, sometimes joyful times as we hope for them to return.
Chavela and the Magic Bubble by Monica Brown
Young or old, we could all use magic provided by the best children’s books at this moment in time. It is for that reason we’ve included NAU professor and children’s book author Monica Brown on our list of who to read—aside from the fact that her books are a joyful foray into colorful worlds and powerful protagonists.
Brown’s Chavela and the Magic Bubble follows young Chavela, a girl who loves nothing more than chewing gum and blowing bubbles all day long. Not only is the book filled with fantastical elements—gum that takes Chavela to the resplendent greenery of the rainforest and bubbles shaped like butterflies artfully rendered by illustrator Magaly Morales—but what sets the author’s many books apart is her dedication to representation. Chavela is a young Latina girl, reveling in the wondrous joys of childhood. For her that is chewing chicle while out and about with her abuelita. Similarly, Brown’s Marisol McDonald Doesn’t Match tackles issues of exclusion, giving mixed-race young girls an entire book filled with encouragement as Marisol learns to celebrate her heritage, her “flaming red hair” and “nut-brown” skin even while others don’t.
Chavela is sure to make children and adults love the gum-chewing explorer while reveling in her childhood escapades. With an afterword that includes information on chewing gum, the rainforests, sustainable farming and notes to a traditional Latin American folk song, this book keeps on giving.
Bright Side Bookshop is currently offering curbside pick-up daily from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Just call the shop at (928) 440-5041 and someone will take your book order over the phone. Call again when you are downtown and a bookseller will run out to the car with your order. Visit Bright Side on Facebook to read further book recommendations from staff.
