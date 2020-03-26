Traveling through the pages: Curl up with local books to pass the time at home

As everyone does their best to stay inside and flatten the curve, we here at Flag Live! have been re-acquainting ourselves with our books—those piles of unread volumes we’ve pushed to the side for so long while we tell ourselves, I’ll read that one next.

Among those happen to be several titles by Flagstaff authors just waiting to be pried open and read. Since Bright Side Bookshop is offering curbside book pickup, now might be the ideal time to fortify your stack of local books, with a little help from Flag Live!

Flagstaff being the literary hive that it is, we couldn’t include everyone, but here’s a jumping off point, five books by authors living in Flagstaff and the southwest to bury your nose in over the coming weeks.

Eyes Bottle Dark with a Mouthful of Flowers by Jake Skeets

“Clouds in his throat, / six months’ worth. // He bodies into me / half cosmos, half coyote // We become night / on Bread Springs // road. Shirts off, / jeans halfway // down, parked / by an abandoned // trailer. ‘No one / lives here,’ // he whispers. / We become porch // light curtained / by moth wings, // powdered into ash.”