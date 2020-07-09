Through their lenses: Flag High, CCC students capture pandemic in real time

“With COVID, everyone is living in it, everyone is affected by it,” Cornett says. “Some students went into the world and navigated the crisis there. Then I had some students who responded telling me they weren’t allowed to leave the house and I said, ‘OK, make work about that, you’re not able to go to the grocery store but you’re able to talk about you specifically, how you are experiencing this.’”

Teaching remotely, Cornett says, echoing many fellow teachers, was a challenge to say the least. Some students have regular access to internet and were able to respond to emails daily while others were without such amenities at home.

“I think it’s hard to be a really great teacher remotely because what we get really good at is connecting with our students and being there for them when they have a question or need something, it’s hard to have those connections remotely,” he says. “Another thing to add to the remote learning is everyone is learning to navigate a life with COVID and we now have to switch over and navigate how to learn and how to teach online too; there is a learning curve for both aspects of life, and both are challenging.”

Cornett was struck by the more than 200 images students collectively turned in, most notably by the portraits of people wearing masks and those of abandoned public spaces.