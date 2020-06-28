'The unity in community': Indigenous-led Orenda Tribe shifts gears to support Navajo Nation during pandemic

“It’s about protecting. It shouldn’t be unique. People often tell me that, but I moved back to Navajo just to be of service,” she says. “I’ve done everything else I wanted to do. I raised a daughter, she’s going to be 20. This is a skillset I have and I’m grateful for that, that I can be here for the tribe. It’s hard to do this but it’s what I’ve been trained to do, anybody that is part of our tribe, we all need to be good ancestors right now, we need to make a better place for our children and grandchildren to be safe, what I am doing is not unique from the way a tribe should be. This is the most important thing we do. It’s something we can do.”