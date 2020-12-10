The tradition of art: MNA hosts second weekend of Indigenous Winter Market

Vivian Descheny didn’t so much choose to weave as it chose her. The third generation Navajo weaver learned the traditional art from her grandmothers—whose tools were handed down to her—although it didn’t immediately resonate with her.
“I didn’t take it serious until I started dreaming about my maternal grandma,” she says. “She’s the one that taught me how to clean the sheep, dye the wool with different herbs; she died 28 years ago. She always told me, ‘Your fingers are your money.’”
Descheny describes telling her dad about these dreams and he advised her to use the tools her grandmother had given her.
“I just started weaving and business took off,” she says.
Now three decades into her art career, Descheny has been able to put her three daughters through college with the funds she has earned from weaving and has found joy in creating and carrying on this family tradition.
“I also have a great-great-grandma that went on The Long Walk and I have one of her patterns that she took and brought home,” Descheny says.
She runs her business Southwest Weavers in Flagstaff and is a familiar name at the Museum of Northern Arizona where one of her looms is on display. She also participates in various culture festivals throughout the year.
However, like many other gatherings organized in 2020, the end-of-year Winter Market will be hosted as an outdoor shopping experience rather than inside the museum to allow for social distancing and limited visitors. This weekend marks the second and final installation of the Indigenous art market, hosted on the north side of Fort Valley Road across from the museum. The event quietly debuted last weekend, with individual artists set up inside their own small cabin.
“It went really, really well and we were quite happy,” Hutchinson says. “The comment I got from many shoppers was that we didn’t seem to have so many people there, which was exactly our goal.”
As the number of positive COVID-19 tests within the community and beyond continue to rise exponentially, Hutchinson says the museum wanted to offer a safe place for artists to sell their work to wrap up a year devoid of the numerous art festivals that can provide substantial revenue for them.
“It was the thing that made us most concerned, how to make it a safe situation, but we’re glad the artists were able to have this opportunity,” she says.
Other artists who are selling their wares at the museum this weekend include Zuni textile artist Aric Chopito, Navajo painter Baje Whitethorne Sr., Navajo jeweler and painter Jerilyn and Kyle Yazzie, Hopi fashion designer Jennifer Joseph, Hopi potter Dorothy Ami, Hopi mixed media artist Buddy Tubinahtewa and Hopi jeweler Gerald Lomaventewa.
Lomaventewa, an award-winning silversmith, works with traditional Hopi silver-working methods he began learning in the early 1990s at the Hopi Silvercraft Co-op Guild on Second Mesa, while also incorporating more contemporary techniques.
A stand-out accomplishment in his mind was receiving the prestigious Best of Division award at the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts’ Santa Fe Indian Market in 2014. Jewelry itself can be a difficult medium to work with so he is proud of the hard work he puts forth.
“Everything I work with is natural, natural stone and silver, gold,” Lomaventewa says. “When I mix the [metal] materials it kind of gets challenging because they have different melting points.”
He takes a unique approach to convey Hopi culture and nature themes in his inlay pieces, producing bolo ties, belts, bracelets, pins and more, always experimenting with new ideas. More recently, Lomaventewa says he and some of his mentees have been working to create pieces with coin silver rather than raw silver that’s seen shortages throughout the pandemic.
“That’s an old technique, it’s been lost here for over 100 years and we’re finally reviving it—nobody’s doing it except us,” he says.
The technique is more expensive and time consuming, but it’s worth it in the end.
For Descheny, she says she’s excited to sharing the 5-by-8-foot chief blanket to people this weekend that she has been working on for 10 months.
“It’s probably when the pandemic started because I was kind of scared and [it helped] to keep my mind going,” she says. “There’s a history of weaving chief blankets with The Long Walk. I completed it Friday and I cried when I finished it.
“I’m 56 years old and I thank the lord I’m in good health and I pray in the morning for people to be in good health,” she continues. “We’re losing good people and it’s just sad. With rug weaving, it’s like therapy. All the elders are going, but you know what all their teachings are; it makes a lot of people think. The chief blanket came a long, long way.”
Weaving is a timely process, from processing the wool and gathering herbs to boil down into dyes to piecing everything together, all by hand. Descheny hopes to pass the skills on her to her 5-year-old granddaughter once she reaches puberty age, just as her grandmothers did with her, continuing the important traditions of their family.
