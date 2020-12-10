The tradition of art: MNA hosts second weekend of Indigenous Winter Market

Vivian Descheny didn’t so much choose to weave as it chose her. The third generation Navajo weaver learned the traditional art from her grandmothers—whose tools were handed down to her—although it didn’t immediately resonate with her.

“I didn’t take it serious until I started dreaming about my maternal grandma,” she says. “She’s the one that taught me how to clean the sheep, dye the wool with different herbs; she died 28 years ago. She always told me, ‘Your fingers are your money.’”

Descheny describes telling her dad about these dreams and he advised her to use the tools her grandmother had given her.

“I just started weaving and business took off,” she says.

Now three decades into her art career, Descheny has been able to put her three daughters through college with the funds she has earned from weaving and has found joy in creating and carrying on this family tradition.

“I also have a great-great-grandma that went on The Long Walk and I have one of her patterns that she took and brought home,” Descheny says.