The Salvador Dali of rock: Robyn Hitchcock on experimentation through the decades

"Surrealism has always been around since it was a name given to an art movement a hundred years ago," Hitchcock says. "For me it's just basically dreams, the way things in your life appear at random. I dream of tsunamis, fish in the grass, I have a lot of flying dreams, dreams of bounding down steep cliffs. I identified with surrealism as an art form. Dylan was one of the first surrealist songwriters, and it gave music a sense of possibility, a multi-colored glow of possibility. Not only heavenly possibility. It could be a horrific one as well. I am more of an English eccentric than a javelin hurler."

Hitchcock’s music is often defined as psychedelic.

"There were always certain trademarks to psychedelia," he says. "Phase outs, drones, sitar, high reverberant harmonies, all leading to expanding the mind. My old definition of it is of anything that changes if you look at it more closely, and you find things you originally didn't think were there."

His first successful band, The Soft Boys, came to fruition in the late 1970s. Despite the band lasting only a few years in its original iteration, Hitchcock has continued to play with members of the The Soft Boys throughout his career.