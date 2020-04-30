The Revelucien will be televised: Dragstaff shows continue in the digital realm

But because drag has never strayed away from the political or the humorous, queens have faced the pandemic head on. The ever-funny side that is so quintessential to drag has seen queens and kings take to task toilet paper shortages in lip-synchs in addition to the more serious inequalities being exposed by the pandemic.

“Drag is always about talking about the current moment and it’s inherently political so our art is sharing that a lot of times,” Revel says. “Drag doesn’t have to be anything, but because it’s so focused on that and a lot of us are empathetic and absorb stuff life a sponge, I’ve seen my friends create a darker art lately, too.”

The continuation of drag queen story time also came in response to COVID-19, the goal being to continue broadcasting to families that came every Sunday while giving parents a little structured fun at home.

“I also missed it,” Revelucien says. “I just love kids, I love being able to teach them for a little bit, we all get to be silly and we can also get this message of acceptance across. To be able to connect with them just means the absolute world and I know they look forward to it every week. It makes me feel important. I don’t want to say it gives me purpose, but it feels even more special that my drag is supported by a 4-year-old.”