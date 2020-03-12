The Gathering: A magic community thrives at The Geekery

“It is kind of like the greatest hits of Magic, reprints of some of Magic’s favorites over the years,” Brantley explains.

Magic the Gathering turns 28 this year and the game has only grown in popularity over that time, with an estimated 35 million players across more than 70 countries.

The Mystery Boosters set will feature cards from all eras of Magic’s past, which dates back to 1993 when the game was created. The upcoming release events will be sealed, which means players will receive new cards to play with upon arriving.

“[Sealed events] are cool because you don't need to own any cards to play. You can just show up, make a deck, play some games and have fun. It’s convenient for new players, but also appealing to experienced players,” Brantley says.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I’ll be there,” one of the customers chimes in. The customer then adds that they’ll be driving in from Winslow for Friday’s event.

Flagstaff is home to the only Magic the Gathering card shops between Prescott and St. George, Utah, so Brantley is not too surprised to hear of folks coming from so far afield.

“We have players who regularly show up from as far away as Prescott and Joseph City, Tuba City and Sedona,” he says.