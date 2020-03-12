The Gathering: A magic community thrives at The Geekery

“We have players who regularly show up from as far away as Prescott and Joseph City, Tuba City and Sedona,” he says.

Driving nearly two hours to play a card game with friends or strangers does not seem like everybody’s idea of fun, but take a quick scan around the card store on any given night and it is not hard to see why so many do.

“I love seeing this place packed on an event night and not because we are selling anything, but because people are having a good time with other people. I’ve realized there aren’t many places where you can show up and people are glad to see you. A lot of our lives are filled with a good deal of loneliness,” Brantley says.

Like its fantasy gaming brethren Dungeons & Dragons, Magic has garnered the stereotype of attracting people on the margins of their various social groups. For better or worse, Magic has often been characterized as a game for geeks and nerds.