Embarking on your college journey is an exciting chapter filled with new experiences, challenges, and opportunities for personal and academic growth. Whether you're a freshman just stepping onto campus or a returning student ready to resume your pursuit of knowledge, this guide is your companion to making the most out of your college year.

If you’re in need of an introduction, we are Flag Live. For nearly 30 years, we have written stories with the intention of elevating and stimulating Flagstaff’s arts and entertainment community, and as the new school year begins, we understand that, for some, this town can be a tough nut to crack. That’s why we’re here.

To help you on this journey, we’ve partnered with Marley Green, editor-in-chief at NAU’s student-run newspaper The Lumberjack, to sort out what you need to know, to stay in the know. From on-campus secrets to the best of local nightlife, this guide will set you up for success in all facets of your collegiate life.

Remember, college is not only about hitting the books but also about discovering who you are, exploring your passions, and embracing the diverse community around you. So, let's dive in and embark on this incredible journey together — a journey that will shape your future and forge memories that will last a lifetime.

CAMPUS LIFE

Best on-campus spots to hit the books

In those moments where you simply cannot sit at your desk anymore, an amazing alternative is the Health and Learning Center. The building is home to the gym, classrooms, a healthy café and a fair amount of study spaces. There are first-come, first-serve study rooms, or you can sit in front of a floor-to-ceiling window and take in the campus view. Another great spot — little known even among upperclassmen — is the Science and Health building. There are lots of great buildings on campus, but this one is unmatched in terms of study space. And you don’t need to be a health science student to take advantage. There’s no bad place to sit in Science and Health, and you’ll always find a spot. If you’re lucky, you’ll find a first-come, first-serve study room in there, as well.

Most underrated spot on campus

Picture this: You have a little bit of time between classes and need to grab a coffee. You head to the Union Starbucks, and the line is nearly out the door. But don’t fret! The HRM Cult Café is mere steps away. Tucked away in the School of Hotel and Restaurant Management and run by student volunteers, the café is a great way to support fellow students and to avoid a seriously long line when you only have a few minutes. Its homey atmosphere lends itself well to study sessions, and they serve coffee from Cult Artisan Beverage, a local alternative to corporate Starbucks.

Best ways to get involved on campus

There are more than 300 student organizations that cover almost any interest or hobby you may have. You should absolutely attend club fairs and see what is out there for you. This advice will get repetitive, but it is that way for a reason. Focusing on your studies is important, but a good extracurricular activity will help you advance both your social and academic careers. Try to find something that can act as a double agent!

Best school functions/activities

The first Wednesday of every month is Wingo Wednesday in the DuBois ballroom. This is one of my favorite campus event traditions by SUN Entertainment, a student-run organization on campus that plans free events for students. It’s a free bingo night with chicken wings, 10 rounds of bingo and prizes. If you go to Wingo, arrive early — sometimes they hit capacity and have to turn people away or leave people sitting on the floor. Throughout the year, SUN hosts more than Wingo; open mic nights, concerts, paint nights and more events multiple times a week. Every Friday and Saturday night, count on something fun happening on campus.

DRINKS & DINING

Best place to get coffee that isn’t Starbucks

Matador Coffee Roasting Company’s unique indoor-outdoor vibe is perfect for any and all Flagstaff weather. And, in my humble opinion, they make the best iced caramel latte in town. They have a wide range of fun syrups — crème de menthe, raspberry, salted caramel and raspberry, to name a few — and delicious baked goods. I frequent the walk-in location on Milton Road and Butler Avenue, and while getting there can be a bit of a challenge due to traffic, it’s seriously worth it.

Another favorite of mine is Val’s Workshop, which combines the function of a coffee shop with that of a hair salon, wrapped into an aesthetic that reminds me of a classy but cozy hotel lobby. The coffee drink selection is unique, and they taste as luxurious as the atmosphere. It’s the kind of place with chess boards on the tables and big, fluffy chairs to sink into with a book or some homework.

Best spot for brunch

Tourist Home is my favorite brunch spot in town by far and feels like it is distinctly Flagstaff. With indoor and outdoor seating and a dog-friendly patio, it’s a great place to debrief after a night out with friends or bring your parents when they visit you. Their breakfast and lunch menus both bring a sort of southwestern charm, with huevos rancheros, pork green chile and eggs and breakfast burritos star entrées. If you’re someone who likes a brunch cocktail, they have a ruby mimosa and a whiskey chai, among other popular classics, like Bloody Marys.

Best vegan/vegetarian options

Flagstaff is generally an herbivore-friendly city. It’s difficult to eat plant-based at most campus dining locations without things getting repetitive, but if you’re able, there are lots of great options off-campus. Plantasia, a relatively new vegan and vegetarian-friendly restaurant downtown, has boomed in the last few months. There’s a cute patio, cauliflower wings and tofu banh mi that garner exceptional reviews on Yelp and among my plant-based friends.

Best places to take a date

If you have money to spend: If you like authentic Italian food, you will like Fat Olives. Be prepared to wait for a table (especially on a Friday or Saturday night). Everything I’ve ever ordered at Fat Olives has been divine, from pizza and pasta to appetizers and dessert. They are certified by Verace Pizza Napoletana, meaning they prepare Neapolitan pizza the authentic, traditional way. Guy Fieri even visited Fat Olives on an episode of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.” If it’s good enough for the mayor of Flavortown, it is certainly worth the expense for me.

If you’re balling on a budget: SoSoba downtown has really excellent “Halfy” Hour deals. At late afternoon and early evening times, a selection of their ramen and cocktails are half-price. I rave about SoSoba for the usual $16 a bowl, so $8 is a steal. If you’re on a meal plan with dining dollars, you may find yourself scrambling to make sure you spend them all by the end of the semester. I recommend 1899 Bar and Grill on north campus. You can use your dining dollars, which you might have to spare at the end of the semester anyway.

Best cheap drinks

Every bar in town will have happy hour deals, but to me, not much can top The Mayor. Since they have a rooftop, it’s a fun atmosphere to be in right around sunset, and the bar food is a cut above the rest. In addition to these, though, the happy and power hour deals are worth it. Cocktails are $2 off, and draft beers are $1 off. It may not seem like much, but since the cocktails are cheap to begin with, it makes for a relatively inexpensive night compared to other bars.

Best late night vibes

Rendezvous, located near the lobby at Hotel Monte Vista, is open until 2 a.m. every morning. The swanky, vintage lounge is a coffee shop by day and bar by night. There’s a wide, unique cocktail and draft beer selection, plus tons of couches and chairs to catch up with friends under mood lighting. Personally, it’s my favorite last-stop bar at the end of a night out. It’s open the latest and is generally the most chill, especially by midnight or so. It’s a great place to settle down, have one last cocktail and wait for a driver to come pick you up.

OUTDOORS

Best hikes for all skill levels

For the casual hiker: Aspen Loop is a great, easy hike, especially in fall semester while the Aspen trees are in full autumn bloom. It’ll get you a little winded, but there isn’t too much of an incline, and it’s a great place to see the orange and yellow hues of fall. It’s also dog-friendly!

For a fun workout: There are lots of trails in Sedona, but a perfectly intermediate-level hike is out and back to Devil’s Bridge. While completely flat in some places, some of it requires steep, strategic steps, and I had to take quite a few water breaks when I did it. The photo op standing on the natural rock bridge itself at the end is a must. Just watch your step!

For bragging rights: Humphreys Peak is the highest point in Arizona and takes five to eight hours. It’s a must for any experienced hiker in the area, but I recommend hiking other trails in the area before jumping into Humphreys, especially if you are new to living at elevation.

Best places to go stargazing

Lake Mary is amazing at both day and night, but it suits stargazing purposes very well. Driving 15 or so minutes out of town makes all the difference in eliminating light pollution, even though Flagstaff is a Dark Sky City. Bring a jacket and flashlight if you plan to exit your vehicle. It gets chilly and incredibly dark! This is a great activity to do with roommates after a long day.

Best places to see fall colors

I mentioned Aspen Loop already, and it is certainly a contender for best fall colors. But North Quad takes the cake here because it is a great place for a fall-themed picnic. The trees change into their signature reds, oranges and yellows, but the grass stays lush, making it perfect condition to lay down a blanket or hammock, grab a pumpkin spice latte and a book and relax for a while.

Best spots to clear your head after a long day

When I am breaking up a long study session or feeling very overwhelmed on my way home from class, I like to make a detour and drive up to Mars Lookout just outside Lowell Observatory. It provides a rather romantic view of the city and stars. If you’re lucky, you might see some deer during the day. If you’re in need of perspective, Mars Lookout is the perfect place. If you picnic, be sure to clean up after yourself and be respectful of those around you! For many, it’s used as a place for introspection and reflection.

EXTRACURRICULAR

Best budget-friendly activities

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention First Friday Art Walk, a community art fair that occurs on — you guessed it — the first Friday night of every month. It’s free, with the option of spending money to support local artists by buying their art. A community resource your wallet will thank you for taking advantage of is a culture pass, which can be checked out at Flagstaff Public Library. With a culture pass, two people can enter various museums and such throughout Arizona for free. You’ll need a library card, but it’s a very easy, cheap way to visit venues you otherwise might not have gotten a chance to! It’s worth noting not all the passes are for museums located in Flagstaff, but some are just a short drive away.

Best spots to shop instead of Target

Even if you’re a new freshman, you’ve probably visited Old Town Shops. But Flagstaff General Store sells a similar slew of products — household decor, jewelry, clothes, candles and more — with more of a local, Flagstaff feel. It’s great for dorm decor, gifts and when you want to get yourself a treat for getting through that really tough week of midterms. I’m also a fan of accessories from Rainbow’s End, owned by Flagstaff city councilmember Miranda Sweet.

Best things to do on the east side of town

Ah, Flagstaff Mall — our unsung hero. Did you know there’s a Barnes & Noble in town? How about Old Navy? Vans? Flagstaff Mall has such a reputation for being a ghost town, but it makes for a great day of shopping, and if you find yourself in need of a run to any corporate stores that aren’t Target, the mall is the place. There’s also a discount shoe store and a few antique shops. I’ve also spent quite a few weeknights at late-night showings at Harkins, and it reminded me that I used to like seeing movies pre-pandemic!

Best day trips

Sedona is 45 minutes out of town and filled with anything you could hope for — hiking, fun dining and shopping. A recommendation you might not hear as much is to drive an hour or so southeast to visit Pine and Strawberry. There’s a quaint downtown area with plenty of antique shops and soft serve ice cream in Pine, but you would be smart to stop in Strawberry to try empanadas from PIEbar AZ. They have every flavor you could hope for, in addition to cocktails and coffee. If you’re looking to get out of town on a Sunday morning and be back by Sunday evening, a trip to Pine and Strawberry should be at the top of your list.