Thankful for imagination and community: The art of filmmaking with Deidra Peaches

In creating a believable, life-like landscape and atmosphere, it takes a lot of teamwork and collaboration to create one reality.

“Filmmaking is an art, from the color palette to sound. As a filmmaker, you can have all this pre-planning with narratives and with documentary, [but] the art itself is being there with the subject,” Peaches says.

The feeling of community while on set is a special experience for filmmaker. Peaches found this experience in Alaska as families and community members came out to dance, as well as during filming with different tribes in Bears Ears.

“Being in spaces that felt sacred, you could feel that there was a vibe that everyone was tapped into and resonating in that space. Being able to witness life in its most pure form—seeing the clouds, landscape, the lighting and the people—watching it all work together and being in that space with those people. Those are the spaces where I feel like it’s really good to be alive and here and documenting.”

For those wanting to become filmmakers, Peaches suggests starting with anything that can record, which includes a cell phone camera or even an iPod Touch. Finding what you want to film is important to your style of filmmaking. From there, you can move onto learning fundamentals.

Peaches says, “Ask questions. There are a lot of resources online available. Reach out to people like me and others. There’s a lot of people that have done this work for a while and are willing to communicate and educate others.”

Margarita Cruz holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Northern Arizona University. She serves on the Northern Arizona Book Festival board and as editor-in-chief for Thin Air Magazine. Her work has been featured in The Tunnels and Susquehanna Review, among others.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0