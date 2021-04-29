Telling their own stories: Museum of Northern Arizona panel to discuss Indigenous Futurisms

Singer is currently working toward his BFA in fine arts and has continued incorporating these interests into his art using the techniques he’s learning in class. A series of paintings he’s been working on this spring uses toys he remembers from childhood to depict traumatic experiences within Navajo history like the Long Walk and forced assimilation in boarding schools.

“I wanted to talk about these events that left generational trauma,” he said of the series, which features Legos, brightly colored alphabet magnets and more. “Everyone who has experienced trauma has to figure out a way to get through whether it's therapy, whether it's meditation, art, playing music, they somehow learn how to cope with that trauma and survive, so that’s what the series was all about. The Navajo people were resilient, and persevered. They endured a lot and they were able to adapt.”

For Little Badger, who holds a PhD in oceanography, she chose to instead pursue her writing career as a way to share stories of her tribe. Her debut novel Elatsoe was published by Levine Querido in 2020, and it has since gone on to receive multiple starred reviews as well as inclusion in best-of lists from the likes of Publishers Weekly and Time Magazine. But more than those recognitions, Little Badger is grateful for how it’s resonated with readers.