Sittin' pretty: Get outside with our nine favorite Flagstaff patios

Nothing tops Flagstaff's patios in the summer — enviable weather of blue skies and sunny days with awe-inspiring views of the Peaks. We at Flag Live! have conducted extensive research on the subject, drinking countless beers while soaking up the sun on practically every patio in Flagstaff in the name of research. As experts on the subject, we're here to help you find the prime patio regardless of if you're in the mood for a cold pint of craft beer after a long day on the trails, a wild night downtown or just a few drinks with friends. There's a patio just waiting for you.

Beaver Street Brewery

The iconic Beaver Street Brewery is known for its craft beer, but did you know it also has one of Flagstaff's best patios? Their beer garden is perfectly tucked away from Phoenix Avenue with lush plants and glittering string lights, creating prime patio conditions. It's actually one of the largest options on this list with more than a dozen tables scattered throughout the space. Grab yourself a Railhead Red and an order of the Whistlestop Fondue for a late lunch with friends.

Details: 11 S. Beaver St. 928-779-0079, beaverstreetbrewery.com.

​​Dark Sky Brewing Beer Garden

For a casual evening full of beer and dogs, head to the new Dark Sky Brewing Beer Garden. This outdoor space is filled with long tables ready for any size group of friends, as well as warming fire pits and heaters for those chilly nights. Can't decide on just one of their unique rotating brews? Order a flight to sample them all! We know that pretty much everything pairs well with those glorious salt and vinegar cheese curds. Bring the dogs, but leave the kids at home as this space is 21+.

Details: 103 W. Birch Ave. 928-440-5151, darkskybrewing.com.

Flagstaff Brewing Company

Flagstaff Brewing Company's patio is located in the heart of Downtown. Snag one of their local beers and find a table outside on the tree-covered patio. Then, spend the afternoon listening to some local music or people-watching before chowing down on a burger ahead of that next round of beers. Don't forget the Belgian fries!

Details: 16 Historic Route 66. 928-773-1442, flagbrew.com.

Josephine's Modern American Bistro

Josephine's Modern American Bistro has been enchanting diners with its luxe patio for decades. The historic bungalow features a covered front porch and an extended uncovered patio, offering dozens of seats for a Sunday brunch or an intimate table for two for your next romantic outing. It's a classy, yet comfortable fine-dining experience with an extensive menu of seasonal American fare, an impressive wine list and attentive service. Dining at Josephine's is always a treat.

Details: 503 N Humphreys St. 928-779-3400, josephinesrestaurant.com.

Late for the Train

Late for the Train's verdant patio is a hidden oasis in Downtown. Order your latte at the counter before stepping out the back door to their lush courtyard. The cozy seating and green setting make the Late for the Train patio the perfect place to get some work done or catch up with friends over a cup or two of joe. Hungry? Choose one of their flaky croissants or a grab-and-go burrito before heading out to face the day.

Details: 19A E Aspen Ave. 928-773-0100, lateforthetrain.com.

The Oakmont

One of Flagstaff's best patios is hidden on the East Side — and we promise it's worth the trek. Tucked inside the Continental Country Club, The Oakmont features a giant seasonal patio with fantastic views of the golf course and Mount Elden. Beat the heat with an Iceberg — a frozen margarita paired with a Modelo Especial — or split a bottle of wine and a few shared snacks with friends (we recommend the green chile stew and roasted garlic hummus). Stop by during High Tee happy hour for discounted snacks and drinks.

Details: 2380 N Oakmont Dr. 928-526 7990, oakmontflagstaff.com.

Toasted Owl Cafe

Toasted Owl's downtown location is the perfect spot for a weekend brunch. Celebrate your weekend on the patio with a $5 mimosa and an order of some hearty breakfast tamales. If that's not your deal, we recommend opting for one of their homemade cinnamon rolls or something from their extensive vegan menu. Bring the dog and don't forget to check out their curated selection of vintage goodies that decorate the property.

Details: 12 S. Mikes Pike. 928-774-5326, thetoastedowl.com.

Tourist Home/The Annex Cocktail Lounge

This patio is a two-for-one. The cafe/bakery of Tourist Home shares a patio with the Annex Cocktail Lounge. We recommend starting the day with one of Tourist Home's massive breakfast burritos and a cup of coffee. Then, spend your day doing whatever it is you do before coming back that evening for a craft cocktail from the Annex and one of their beloved dinner specials. Expect a side of some live music on most summer weekends.

Details: Tourist Home, 52 S. San Francisco St. 928-779-2811, www.touristhomecafe.com. The Annex Cocktail Lounge, 50 S. San Francisco St. 928-26-8400, annexcocktaillounge.com.

Zane Grey Bar at the Weatherford Hotel

Did you really think we'd leave this iconic patio off the list? The balcony at the Weatherford Hotel's Zane Grey Bar is the place to be in Flagstaff — even Zane Grey himself drank here. Grab one of the coveted tables on the balcony on a gorgeous summer evening for some great people watching on the busy downtown streets below. Or brave the cold during the winter months to knock down a warming whiskey near the glistening Pine Cone that's dropped from the balcony each New Year's Eve. There's a reason this is one of Flagstaff's most beloved locales.

Details: 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919, weatherfordhotel.com/zane-grey-cocktail-bar-ballroom/.