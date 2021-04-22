Shoes, seeds and shelter: Making sustainability a priority in Flagstaff

SHOES
When drivers pass Flagstaff City Hall on Route 66 today, they’ll see protest signs and a sea of empty shoes laid out on the lawn and sidewalk. Each pair was donated by members of the community to represent their support for climate science and action against climate change as scientists have shown that humanity’s carbon dioxide emissions have caused temperatures worldwide to warm over the past few decades.
ShoeStrikes for Climate Justice, modeled after the Skolstrejk movement that started in Sweden, gained momentum as a worldwide show of solidarity during the pandemic in lieu of large in-person protests and have been held regularly in Flagstaff since. The local ShoeStrike is sponsored by the Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance and co-sponsored by Elders Climate Action, NAU GreenJacks, Arizona Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Fridays for Future, The Azulita Project and NAU Divestment Club.
Flagstaff’s draft Carbon Neutrality Plan sets the goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2030 and is up for final approval from City Council on May 18. It outlines a variety of ways in which individuals in Flagstaff can reduce their carbon footprint such as biking or walking more, reducing building energy use, correctly recycling and more.
Still there are those throughout the country and world who act without regard for the children and grandchildren who will still be alive in 2100. While younger generations have no say in the quality of the planet they inherited at birth, they do have a say in what actions they can take in their lives to make a difference, something local author Nicole Walker has seen from her own children, Zoë and Max.
“I do feel like the conversations about climate and environment are much more mainstream, at least in Flagstaff,” Walker said in an interview with Flag Live! earlier this year. “Their teachers and their fellow students are worried and thinking about it all the time, they're thinking about how to get the plastic out of the ocean and they talk about water use in Flagstaff and they talk about aquifers drying up. It's becoming part of the conversation, which is really refreshing and hopeful.”
A recent poll from online learning community Brainly surveyed more than 2,000 students from middle school through college regarding their opinions, beliefs and habits pertaining to the environment.
Results showed 46 percent of respondents are very worried about the state of the planet and think it will take a lot of effort to save, while another 42 percent said they are “somewhat worried.” Other findings from the national Earth Day student survey include:
- Our Planet, Our Future. Nearly 44 percent of students said they are predicting that within 20 years, Earth’s environment will be worse than it is now, and 22 percent of students said that they think Earth’s environment will be entirely destroyed in 20 years.
- We’ve Got The Whole World in Our Hands. More than 70 percent of students said they believe that the government should be held accountable for ensuring we have a healthy environment, and 66 percent said that individuals must be held responsible as well.
- Environmental News You Can Use. Nearly 27 percent of students said they got their news about the environment from social media, 20 percent said they learned about the environment from watching TV, and 10 percent of students said they used digital news sites to gather their information.
- Small Actions, Big Impact. More than 60 percent of students said they consistently recycle, pick up trash, and turn their lights off in order to better the environment. Nearly 42 percent said they walk, bike, or carpool on a regular basis to reduce their carbon footprint, and 49 percent actively try to conserve water in their everyday lives.
- Making Every Day Earth Day. More than 44 percent of students said they’ll celebrate Earth Day this year, while another 59 percent said they don’t plan to do anything special to commemorate the special day and instead try to treat every day like it’s Earth Day.
“Young students can, and do, make a big difference. As parents and teachers, we have the opportunity to spark a passion in our kids that will drive them to do their part to take care of the Earth they inherit,” says Patrick Quinn, a parenting expert at Brainly, former educator and father of three school-age children.
SEEDS
While many good habits such as recycling and conserving water are instilled early, it’s never too late to learn a new sustainable skill like composting and gardening. As the saying goes, the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago but the second best time is now, and the City of Flagstaff has a variety of programs in place to encourage green thumbs.
For beginner gardeners in need of some guidance, the Gardener 2 Gardener mentor program is a new volunteer program based out of Flagstaff’s city-sponsored community gardens—Bonito at 572 W. Elm Ave, Izabel at 2300 N. Isabel St. and O’Leary at 900 S. O’Leary St. Mentors are paired with a new or beginning gardener to assist throughout the 2021 growing season. Mentees will experience curated gardening assistance while mentors help to fill gaps in regionally specific growing knowledge through sharing skills, stories and experiences. Want to become a mentor? Email summer.white@flagstaffaz.gov.
For those who don’t have their own compost bins and want to divert organic materials from the landfill, the community gardens have newly installed compost bins to provide an easy residential drop off for compostable items. The bins are completely free to the public and maintained by volunteers in the community. If you’re interested in participating in the program or volunteering, please visit www.flagstaff.az.gov/4633/Community-Compost-Bins.
The city is also opening up its gardening spaces for individuals or organizations to host volunteer workshops this year. The Garden Workshop and Food Stories Series will provide accessible educational opportunities for the broader Flagstaff community on subjects related to gardening and food such as composting, seed saving, soil amending or preserving. Workshops will be held at the gardens from May to October of 2021. Each session will be limited in size and follow COVID-19 protocols. Email summer.white@flagstaffaz.gov for more information on leading or attending a workshop.
Of course one can’t start a garden without first acquiring seeds to plant. Sign up for membership with the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library to access a repository of locally-proven seeds for USDA Plant Hardiness Zone 6a. The library is located at the Coconino County Cooperative Extension Office, 2304 N. 3rd St., and promises members will have a better chance of becoming successful gardeners each year.
Another resource for gardeners came to fruition March 1, 2021, with the East Flagstaff Community Library’s Little Seed Library, presented in partnership wit Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library. More than 50 varieties of seeds are available to the public to help create a culture of sharing and abundance.
SHELTER
From tiny to large, Coconino County is seeing sustainable housing of different sizes, approaches and budgets. People choose to incorporate sustainable building aspects into their home for a variety of reasons, including reducing energy and water consumption, healthier indoor air quality, and increased comfort and durability, with many of these benefits continuing over the lifetime of the building.
Home is where the heart is. Ideally, it is a safe place where treasured memories are made and collected. Buying a home is one of the biggest investments and decisions of a lifetime. Beyond providing basic shelter, homes connect us to the communities and environments around us.
Homes require resources both locally and globally, such as groundwater for household use and building materials from overseas. In the United States alone, there are more than 81 million buildings, and according to the US Green Building Council, collectively these buildings consume about 71 percent of electricity, 25 percent of water supplies and 40 percent of all resources. They also generate about 35 percent of solid waste and 39 percent of CO2 emissions. Life cycle analysis shows that 80 to 85 percent of the total energy consumption and CO2 emissions of a building comes from heating, cooling, ventilation and hot water use. Locally, declining water resources, increased housing and utility costs, and increased natural disasters like drought, wildfires and floods threaten our homes and communities. With these growing issues, people are increasingly becoming aware and concerned about the impacts of our homes and development. This has led to increased resources for sustainable alternatives to the mainstream, more resource consumptive way of building.
In 2003, Coconino County and community members created the Coconino County Sustainable Building Program (CCSBP) as a resource for residents who want to increase the sustainability and resilience of their homes. The program is voluntary and provides free services and resources, including a sustainable building certification program for guidance during the design and building processes.
Over the past decade, the CCSBP has seen the interest in sustainable building grow from just a few hundred community members to serving thousands of residents annually. Currently, there are more than 250 CCSBP certified homes and buildings throughout Coconino County; they serve as models and tools for others. Although “green” homes or “high-performance” homes can often cost more up front, it is important to remember that they will save the homeowner more money in the long run, in operating costs and lower maintenance. With many community members already struggling to afford housing and utilities, sustainably built homes provide short and long-term solutions. Energy efficient homes can reduce energy costs by about 40 percent—this equals money savings, and increased home occupant comfort.
The interest in sustainable housing is not just local. According to The National Association of REALTORS®’s (NAR) REALTORS® And Sustainability Report, “interest in energy efficiency has grown: 71 percent of respondents said promoting efficiency in listings is very or somewhat valuable, and over half reported that clients are interested in sustainability.
“Green homes sell faster and for more money than homes without energy-efficient features. Buyers increasingly search for homes that have increased energy performance and provide a healthier, more comfortable living space.”
Flagstaff’s housing market presents unique challenges in the fair valuation of sustainable and high-performance homes. Home prices have been climbing steadily in recent years and most available properties are beyond attainment for many middle-class families. With this added financial pressure, it becomes difficult to market homes with features that increase the cost. There is also a concern that the added investment in building high performance homes is not reflected in appraisal values. For this reason, the program is currently working with local partners to promote higher valuation of high performance and sustainable buildings within the local real estate market, using the Appraisal Institutes’ Residential Green Addendum as a tool. The creation of a Green Northern Arizona’s Multiple Listing Service (MLS) has also been a great addition; realtors and homeowners can now input these features when selling a home, making it easier to identify and value green homes in our area. Education and training on these new resources is being provided by the Northern Arizona Association of Realtors and the County’s Sustainable Building Program. Next up: A virtual lunch and learn for realtors, Tuesday, May 18, from noon to 1 p.m. To sign up or for more information, please contact the Sustainable Building program at mjohnson@coconino.az.gov.