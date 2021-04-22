Shoes, seeds and shelter: Making sustainability a priority in Flagstaff

Flagstaff’s housing market presents unique challenges in the fair valuation of sustainable and high-performance homes. Home prices have been climbing steadily in recent years and most available properties are beyond attainment for many middle-class families. With this added financial pressure, it becomes difficult to market homes with features that increase the cost. There is also a concern that the added investment in building high performance homes is not reflected in appraisal values. For this reason, the program is currently working with local partners to promote higher valuation of high performance and sustainable buildings within the local real estate market, using the Appraisal Institutes’ Residential Green Addendum as a tool. The creation of a Green Northern Arizona’s Multiple Listing Service (MLS) has also been a great addition; realtors and homeowners can now input these features when selling a home, making it easier to identify and value green homes in our area. Education and training on these new resources is being provided by the Northern Arizona Association of Realtors and the County’s Sustainable Building Program. Next up: A virtual lunch and learn for realtors, Tuesday, May 18, from noon to 1 p.m. To sign up or for more information, please contact the Sustainable Building program at mjohnson@coconino.az.gov.