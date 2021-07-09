Restaurants fighting their way back after COVID-19 pandemic

“We showed up, worked very hard and smiled through it,” she said.

Growth through struggle

Despite uncertainty, businesses opened and grew during the pandemic. Brandy’s expanded to a second location and rebranded in 2019, so owner Kelsey Drayton worried initially about shutdown effects.

“We’re beating every expectation,” he said, “and will have a bigger staff than pre-COVID.”

To keep service going, a patio was added, and that will remain, but now they need wait staff.

The silver linings are thin, yet owners are extraordinarily hopeful. Retention for Conley’s teams is four times the industry average with a focus on employees first, but rebuilding is required. He cited the outreach to a new generation of high school workers, who he said will benefit from the discipline and rigor of entry-level jobs and become a positive foundation for a future workforce.