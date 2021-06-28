Rebuilding, reopening, remixing: MIX Flagstaff returns with new collaborative space

Then, they put it into action in April. VanLandingham described the time from deciding to move forward to opening as a “six-week whirlwind.” It quickly expanded from EVOLVE and MIX to a long list of other businesses.

“Watching EVOLVE was inspiring,” he said. “It was a reminder that there’s a lot of amazing people that do something well. If they do it well, why do we need to? Let's find people who do their thing well and partner with them to make it happen.”

The new MIX collaborative spotlights a slew of Flagstaff businesses. There’s a coffee shop featuring Matador Coffee Roasting Co., Honeycomb Pastries and grab-and-go food options prepared by EVOLVE Eats. Each prepackaged meal crafted by Chan, who’s a registered dietitian, also features the nutritional breakdown and a list of any allergens.

They also feature locally cold-brewed tea from Tangletown Tea and will soon have Rock Stacker Kombucha on tap.

For these small businesses, a spot in one of downtown’s most desirable areas frequented by both tourists and locals alike could be a huge boost up as they find their footing. It gives them a chance to get around some of the barriers that would have stopped them before, like paying rent or getting the right licensing to operate a commercial kitchen.