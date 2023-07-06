Since he was about 10 years old, Ryan “Budda” Boser has been an avid skateboarder. For 11 years, he’s skated right here in Flagstaff, ripping tricks and of course, breaking a skateboard every now and then. Broken boards tell the story of tough tricks and wipeouts, close calls and the countless hours a skater spends on four wheels. Breaking one’s skateboard often feels, simultaneously, like a rite of passage and the end of an era; for Boser, however, a broken skateboard is just the beginning.

Boser’s woodworking business, Büd Works, takes broken skateboards and transforms them into colorful, artistic creations. He started experimenting with woodworking while living in a house full of skaters, he said.

“It just turned from one passion into a new one,” Boser said. “We had broken boards up the wazoo, and we started out just making rings like with a power drill and sandpaper – super basic, rudimentary woodworking stuff.”

The things Boser made were usually gifted to friends or sold for “dirt cheap,” but eventually, he said other people started showing interest in the items made from the recycled skateboards; after all, the pieces’ colorful stripes were eye-catching.

At his first market hosted at Dark Sky Brewing Company, Boser started to see firsthand how strangers reacted to his products.

“I was like, ‘Oh, people are actually really into this,’” Boser said. “There’s a lot of people out there doing similar stuff for sure, but it’s not something that’s on everyone’s radar. So, some people that came across (the recycled skateboard pieces) have never even seen or heard of this type of thing.”

With positive feedback from the community and a growing love for woodworking, the Büd Works business began snowballing. Boser got his hands on more woodworking machinery, which he said opened up a world of new possibilities.

Eventually, what started as a weekend hobby became a blossoming local business with a nod to Flag’s strong skate culture.

Plus, Boser said creating woodworked pieces from the broken boards became an avenue for him to express himself outside of skateboarding.

“Before that, I never really had an artistic outlet besides skateboarding,” Boser said.

He said Büd Works has also allowed him to connect with the community in new ways like through the process of collecting the broken boards. For those who skateboard often, breaking a board is not unheard of. “I’ve got friends who break boards once a month, once every two months,” Boser said. So, he said he looks to the skaters (and Arizona skate shops) for his supplies.

“I’m always accepting donations any which way I can get them,” Boser said.

In an April Büd Works Instagram post, Boser outlined his exchange program. The prompt read, “I will offer you a used board in good skating condition in return for a stack of broken boards that are otherwise rendered useless. Help me keep these boards out of the landfill and give them new life as a beautiful piece of art.”

Boser said he’s also offered some kids he’s skated with at the skate park free rings in exchange for their broken skateboards.

The boards, which might otherwise end up in the landfill, hold not only a potential to become one of Boser’s artistic creations but also memories and stories of skaters around Flagstaff.

Once he has the broken skateboards in his shop, Boser rips the grip tape off them and sands down the graphics on both sides, he said. Then, he presses multiple broken boards together with wood glue and a hydraulic press, creating a stack of skateboards. From there, Boser said he cuts the stacks of boards into more manageable blocks. That’s when the “fun stuff” happens, he said.

“When you cut into them, the colors really pop,” Boser said. “It’s exciting! You never quite know what the color combinations are going to turn out to be.”

The Büd Works creations include cutting boards, bowls, ashtrays, pens, dice, kendamas, utensils and more; all of it fashioned from blocks of skateboards. To reduce waste even more, Boser collects the scraps from his work and uses a resin to create smaller, more delicate products like jewelry.

Even though Boser has some signature projects like earrings, rings and cutting boards, he said sometimes it’s the board that decides what it becomes in its next life.

“When I get broken boards that are snapped in half, I try to use the broken parts to sort of tell the story of the board that was skated,” Boser said, picking up a cutting board he made. The epoxy cast down the middle highlighted the beauty of the board’s damage. “You know, some kid in Flagstaff probably skated all four of these boards and broke them all trying some trick and just beating up for it or whatever.”

Other times, Boser said people have donated boards asking for a specific product made from them. He shared that five or six years ago one of his skate park friends had passed away very young and tragically. Recently, the friend’s mom reached out to Boser asking him to make some dice for her from her son’s skateboards.

“It’s the little things,” Boser said. “Sometimes skateboarding just means a lot to a lot of people. I’m one of those people. So, any chance I get to have a more sentimental connection to whatever the piece is; it feels really, really good.”

And now, even more people, whether they have a connection to skateboarding or not, can enjoy Boser’s artwork around Flagstaff. Boser has created tap handles for local businesses such as Pay-N-Take, Rock Stacker Kombucha and MIX Flagstaff. Recently, he crafted 32 new tap handles and eight flight boards for Hops on Birch.

While Boser is currently trying to get his work into even more local businesses and spread the word about Büd Works, he said he is also very much in “market mode” right now. Boser has been keeping up with the Flagstaff Community Farmer’s Market every Sunday, and he also said he’s been selling his products at the monthly Flagstaff Urban Flea Market as well as the new East Side Farmers’ Market.

Boser’s colorful recycled artwork is also available on his website at budworks.bigcartel.com or through the Büd Works Instagram page @bud_works. Though Boser said the selection on his website may not always be up to date, as inventory has been turning over quickly, he said stopping by the Büd Works table at a market or reaching out on Instagram may be the best way for someone to get their hands on his creations.

Looking forward, Boser said he hopes Flagstaff continues to celebrate skaters and support its vibrant and creative local skate community.