Quarantine masterworks: NAU students think outside the reliquary

Zeno chose to stay in her dorm as long as she could following NAU’s online-only mandate, her collection of found objects all the smaller for it.

Unlike the Getty Museum’s challenge to recreate famous pieces of art, which stipulated that participants use only three found items, Carpino did not set a limit on the amount of objects that students were permitted to use. As long as it was something they already owned, they were free to create. The only other requirement was that the students choose something from the time period covered in her course while paying attention to form, style and analysis.

Abigail Paternina, who was enrolled in Carpino’s upper-level Roman art class, choose a portion of a fresco showing Terentius Neo and his wife Livia (from house VII, 2, 6) at Pompeii circa 70-79 CE. In it, Terentius Neo holds a scroll; his wife holds a stylus and a wax writing tablet. In Paternina’s version, the wax tablet is replaced by an iPad, the stylus by an Apple Pencil.