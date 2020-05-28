Quarantine masterworks: NAU students think outside the reliquary

Even before the end of the 2020 spring semester and looming faculty cuts at Northern Arizona University, professors were navigating turbulent waters. In mid-March, NAU president Rita Cheng made the declaration that all classes would continue virtually. Between Zoom courses, at-home classrooms and the adjustments students continued to make, professors were, as ever, forced to get creative.
Some prompted their students to make videos of themselves giving presentations, submit assignments without having to log on for synchronous classes—the variations, as begged by the circumstances were vast. For art history professors Alexandra Carpino and TITLE? Becky Pratt Sturgess, a new, if less desirable teaching structure, provided an opportunity for assignments that could bring a little levity into the up-turned lives of their students. So Carpino and Pratt-Sturgess took a page out of a recent internet trend, giving their students an assignment to recreate a famous piece of art, joining people across the world in a challenge to use only found materials to create a classic painting, sculpture, fresco, photograph—the list goes on.
Carpino was scrolling through Facebook when the idea struck. Colleagues of hers in Italy had posted several of their favorite recreations and one in particular caught her eye: Caravaggio’s Medusa; originally completed by the Italian painter in 1596 or 1597, the piece had been recreated replacing the gorgon’s hair of snakes with computer cables in lieu of serpents.
“I was so overwhelmed with the transition [to teaching online] and then on Facebook, sometime around March I saw [the Caravaggio recreation] and I just started laughing and thought, ‘This is just what I needed, these recreations are so funny and exactly the sort of thing that my students might need,” she says. “I’m always looking for projects that get them to engage in the work, that get them really close to it, while also being fun.”
Carpino assigned the recreations as an optional extra credit assignment for her western art survey course—a class of about 75 students—.Pratt-Sturgess, unbeknownst to both, did the same with her portion of the course. The two alternate sections of the introductory-level class--this semester Carpino’s taught the Classical to Medieval Gothic to Medieval and Pratt Sturgess the Gothic to Modern.
The gold-sheeted, gem-stone embossed reliquary statue of Sainte-Foy, Titian’s “Man with a Blue Sleeve” and Grant Wood’s famous “American Gothic” were just a handful of the works students chose to depict at home. A plate doubled as a halo in freshman Kayley Zeno’s recreation of one of the column capitals in the nave of Autun Cathedral, dedicated to Saint Lazarus, in Burgundy, France. A teddy bear stands in for the baby Jesus in her Romanesque recreation.
“The hard part was being in my dorm room and not having a ton of stuff at my disposal. I used some of my dishes, I had my desk chair and a skateboard that also made it in,” she says.
Zeno chose to stay in her dorm as long as she could following NAU’s online-only mandate, her collection of found objects all the smaller for it.
Unlike the Getty Museum’s challenge to recreate famous pieces of art, which stipulated that participants use only three found items, Carpino did not set a limit on the amount of objects that students were permitted to use. As long as it was something they already owned, they were free to create. The only other requirement was that the students choose something from the time period covered in her course while paying attention to form, style and analysis.
Abigail Paternina, who was enrolled in Carpino’s upper-level Roman art class, choose a portion of a fresco showing Terentius Neo and his wife Livia (from house VII, 2, 6) at Pompeii circa 70-79 CE. In it, Terentius Neo holds a scroll; his wife holds a stylus and a wax writing tablet. In Paternina’s version, the wax tablet is replaced by an iPad, the stylus by an Apple Pencil.
“I chose this piece because portraiture has always held a fond place in my heart. I believe it can convey so much of the subject, who they were, how they lived, even of people who lived in ancient Rome, Paternina says. “I also consider this portrait as a testament to powerful women in Rome, well-learned women such as Livia who had a hand in Roman politics. Within the art historical canon, it can be hard to find pieces which paint women equally as men, just as it’s hard to find works by women artists at all, which is why I found this painting so special.”
Paternina managed to superimpose her own likeness onto that of the Pompeian law-woman though the process of doing so made the assignment a little more difficult.
“But as someone who is studying art history, I find great joy in challenging and surprising myself,” she says.
She also notes her detail-oriented bent--a very visual person and herself an artist, Paternina says turning herself into the art flipped the script in pleasant and unexpected ways. It also gave her an avenue for creativity.
“Art has always been a catharsis for me, and especially during quarantine [the assignment] was well-needed and welcomed during this tense time…Art, for many, including myself, is a catharsis. COVID-19 has created a tense atmosphere of uncertainty, and art gives us the chance to just breathe and be, distract ourselves and focus on something other than the world,” she says.
[MAJOR?] Jacob Olson’s recreation, which he made for the western art survey course, saw the [FRESHMAN??] look back at the early 14th-century with “Kiss of Judas” by Sienese master, Duccio. Focusing on a scene from the back of the Maestà altarpiece that depicts St. Peter cutting off Malchus’ ear, Olson’s rendition lends great detail to the cast and color of the men’s robes.
In his assignment, Olson depicts the subject’s vibrant robes with bed sheets, a family member wielding a kitchen knife stands in for the enraged Peter. Their backdrop, a set of white closet doors.
“When we covered this in class we looked at composition, we looked at how Duccio models with color,” Carpino says. “[He] used rich colors and shading in the drapery of the figures to create a sense three-dimensional form and was interested in displaying a variety of emotions, here the anger of St. Peter, in order to humanize religious subject matter. I liked what [Olson] did because there’s broad plains of color and gradations of light that create form. He is honoring the original. They didn’t just put a cloth on and do nothing.”
Similarly, interior design major Hannah White chose a particularly complex piece, one sculpted by three different masters. Called Jamb sculptures, White recreated four of the door jambs from the west facade of Reims Cathedral in France, dating between 1225 and 1245. Each sculpture depicts The Annunciation (Gabriel and Mary) and The Visitation (Mary and Elizabeth).
“The forms and styles of the figures, especially the treatment of their drapery, tell us that three different sculptors created them,” Carpino says. .
“In the recreation of my piece, I wanted to convey the drapery style in the sculptures,” White echoes. “There are a lot of deeper folds, which characterize the stylistic time period. Also, in the original sculpture, the left two figures are engaging in one narrative, while the right two figures are a part of a later scene. The artist faced each group together to show this separation. I mimicked this body language to provide the same narrative.”
White created each jamb with a thin bed sheet, making the creases using clothes pins or by simply holding the cloth a certain way.
White too points to the difficulty of this, a very different type of spring semester.
“The transition to online work was challenging, since my classes were not constructed to be taught in this way. Managing time and processing information on my own became quite difficult,” she says. “Projects such as this were very important because it kept me engaged. I really enjoyed being able to immerse myself into the art. There was a physical aspect of this project that just made it exciting. Most of my schoolwork required me to sit at a computer. This allowed me to move around and incorporate my creative side.”
Dr. Carpino hopes to use the assignment again in the future—the only change in the next iteration will be a short required essay accompanying the recreation.
