Quarantine in 18 breads: Katie King’s ‘Bread Poems’ an exercise in comfort and creativity

I had heard about Good Boy: My Life in Seven Dogs by Jennifer Finney Boylan on NPR. I wondered what my seven dogs would be and then I found it in my 18 breads.

I found the menu uplifting and inspiring, artistic in a way as it seemed like the bakery was sort of bursting at the seams to make unconventional combinations. I'm more into exploring new things I've never tasted before than repeating recipes or getting lost in nostalgia. It was instant content creation as the titles of the breads wrote themselves and remained my final draft titles.

I miss the NYC food scene and how you would hunt for unknown hole in the wall eats. When I first read about A Dog’s Walk Bakery in Flag Live! last December it made me excited that Flagstaff was doing something that could provide me with that big city fix—as contradictory as that sounds being a home bakery—but NYC was like that, little homes and micro-communities all smooshed together, weird little haunts or experiences popping up all over the place.

Can you recall the first time you tried one of Adam's loaves? What was that experience like?