Plant-based quarantine: Flagstaff businesses harness the power of produce

The humble cold-pressed juice. It’s chock full of nutrients without the added sugar found in most bottled juices at the store, and its variety of bright colors makes it more than easy on the eyes. As summer quickly approaches, this refreshing treat is a great supplement to healthy habits like bike riding and reducing the amount of processed foods in your diet, especially in a time when health is so important.

A tendency to lean toward a whole food diet that minimizes meat, dairy and eggs as well as highly refined flour, sugar and oil offers maximum nourishment through whole, unprocessed fruits, vegetables, legumes and grains. The fewer steps from farm to table the better when it comes to getting the most out of each meal.

Flagstaff is not short of locally-owned restaurants with healthy, accessible options to help diners’ immune systems be in top form to fight off sickness. While these restaurants are currently take-out only, don’t let that stop you from trying something new while enjoying the warmer weather, perhaps at a picnic in your own backyard.

Java Juice Café

1530 S. Riordan Ranch St., 774-1034