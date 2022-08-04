Past and pending: The Shins’ James Mercer on their debut album, Kate Bush and opening up to simplicity

Say what you might, two decades after its release, Oh, Inverted World is a bona fide indie-rock classic, up there with the likes of Pixies’ Doolitle or Neutral Milk Hotel’s In the Aeroplane Over the Sea. Not only did the 2001 album catapult the Shins from a small Albuquerque-based following to worldwide recognition, it also landed them a nice little record deal with Sub Pop. The sound: unmistakable. For a band’s debut, it’s deftly realized with a blend of pop-inspired structures and hypnotizing arrangements. Front man James Mercer’s knack for story and symbolism is only just coming to fruition, and it’s exciting to listen to his words and ruminate on what they mean to him, what they mean to you.

It’s an album that defines the early aughts. It’s an album that is now celebrating its 21st anniversary with a US tour. It’s an album that almost didn’t happen.

“I was really at the end of my rope,” Mercer, now based in Portland, remembered. “I had been playing in bands for basically 10 years, since 1990. I hadn't given it my all or anything, but I had really enjoyed playing in bands and just kind of having the social life that comes along with going out and playing clubs. But nothing had come of it.”

Sometime in the ‘90s in Albuquerque, Mercer had gotten into recording, using a 4 track and working on Cool Edit Pro (now Adobe Audition). Those early recordings ended up being the stuff he sold at shows and uploaded to Napster. Eventually it got into the hands of Sub Pop in Seattle. He said, “That was just in the nick of time because I had told my parents, ‘Give me one more year and then I'll go back to university if this doesn't work.’”

The album worked—really well. So well, in fact, it caught the attention of then up-and-coming filmmaker Zach Braff who had become somewhat of household name for the success of the medical comedy-drama series Scrubs, where he played the bumbling-but-loveable J.D. In 2004, Braff directed his first film, Garden State, which starred himself, Natalie Portman and Peter Sarsgaard and featured two Shins songs: New Slang and Caring is Creepy. The two songs were also featured in the subsequent soundtrack for the film, which won a Grammy.

“Man, it was huge for us… The soundtrack to that movie sold tons of copies, and so it was just financially a boon. And I think, as far as exposure to the band, it was terrific,” Mercer said. “The one negative side effect was hardcore music fans don't like to be introduced to their music in that way.”

The scene goes like this: Sam (played by Portman and now seen as a sort of prototype for the Manic Pixie Dream Girl trope) and Andrew (Braff) are chatting inside of a bland waiting room, when Sam pulls out the largest headphones you’ve ever seen. Andrew asks her what she’s listening to, and she says, “The Shins. You know ‘em?” Andrew doesn’t, so she gives him the headphones to listen and says, “You gotta hear this one song. It’ll change your life, I swear.” We then hear the acoustic guitar intro to New Slang and Mercer’s voice as Andrew stares at Sam. But that’s not the point. The point is it could have been any song, by any band, and it still would have elicited the same reaction from hardcore fans. “You don't want Natalie Portman telling you what to listen to,” Mercer joked.

He likens the reaction to the success of Stranger Things and the subsequent revival of ‘80s hits, most notably Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill.

“That song has always been kind of a go-to for me when I'm DJing, and when I learned that it shot to number one in the UK I had this negative response,” Mercer said. “And then I realized that ‘It's not your song anymore.’ So I feel it too, and I get it. But you have to realize you're having that sort of response and that it's not really rational. It's still a wonderful song.”

Whatever negative reactions “hardcore music fans” may have had, New Slang continues to be one of The Shins’ most popular songs, with more than 248 million listens on Spotify. The album itself, Oh, Inverted World, continues to endure. In 2021, the band released a 20th anniversary remaster of the album. For Mercer, who worked on the remaster with renowned engineer Bob Ludwig, it was an opportunity to revisit the album on a deep, sonic level. “I wasn't a terrific engineer at the time. I mean, I had zero experience,” Mercer said of the original recording. He said he doesn’t have any major regrets with the way the album turned out. But there is one thing Mercer wished he could have done better: drums. “I had a really good drummer and I just didn't mic him up.”

“It's funny because, all of those flaws, they kind of become part of the art,” Mercer said. “If you can still get the songs coming through then it's fine, and it just becomes part of the aura of the album.”

More than a decade later, the Shins don’t have a prolific discography to boast, only five studio albums and a handful of EPs, but each album feels precise and purposeful. Mercer himself has also gone on to form Broken Bells with musician/producer Danger Mouse (Brian Burton). Though his pop-inspired approach hasn’t changed much, and after 20-plus years writing music, Mercer says he’s opened up to listening to the needs of the song rather forcing it to be something it isn’t.

“When I'm writing a song, I spend a fair bit of time trying to make it as surprising as I can. So, try and go for a chord, some sort of a stretch. I still do that, but now I’m a bit more willing to have a song be straight. And if that's what it wants, just let it be simple chords. Don't push too hard. Let it be an enjoyable song just on its own. I think I've opened up to simplicity.”

The band will perform Oh, Inverted World in its entirety along with many of their other songs at the Orpheum on Friday, August 5. The show is sold out, but for those going: doors, 7 p.m.; show, 8 p.m.