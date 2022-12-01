One stitch, one refugee: 25 Million Stitches exhibit raises awareness of the global refugee crisis through art

Art is visual storytelling. Most artists try to capture a moment, an emotion or a message in each piece that they create. The struggle is to find a medium that adequately captures the theme or meaning of a given project. Jennifer Kim Sohn, activist and multimedia artist, found herself in such a predicament in 2019 when she began a project to visually document the number of Muslims that have been displaced throughout the world.

“Since it was making one mark and repeating it 25 million times, I was thinking of maybe just pen marks,” Sohn said about the initial concept of the art installation. One pen mark to represent one displaced refugee. Eventually she changed her mind and decided that it would be better to use fabric with stitches to represent every refugee.

“Stitching is part of mending, and I really like that concept. When things are ripped you mend it… you mend it by stitching,” Sohn said. “[Also] I figured I would use fabric because it would travel and store so much better.”

With her choice of medium decided on Sohn began her project in earnest using a single stitched line for each refugee but she quickly encountered a problem. “I was so naive to think that I could stitch 25 million stitches, each stitch representing a single refugee. I was using a machine and completely destroyed the machine in three and a half days. I had to rethink [if the project] is this the best way to tell a story or maybe there's a more compelling way to tell a story about the 25 million, which was the refugee count reported by the UN refugee agency when I started the project.” Undeterred, Sohn did something she hadn’t done before as an artist, she reached out to collaborate with others.

“I ask the public to collaborate with me, but I had never done any collaboration, not even with one other artist before.” Sohn said. “I made it a hand stitched project because I wanted to get as large a stitching pool in age groups and skill levels as possible. But it didn't really take off. I noticed that eight-month into the project, which was January of 2020 we only had two million stitches collected and the show was scheduled for that March. I was so grateful for people who put in the work up to that point that I thought, okay, all I can do is just continue.”

It was then that the project gained an unexpected momentum.

“We got two huge shipments from Lithuania,” Sohn recalled. “There were two college students who contacted us because they saw our call for participation on our Facebook page, and they said they would like to organize a stitching circle. They made 70 gorgeous panels. They're large, they're so tight they look like tapestries, like woven rugs. We were really, really fortunate. Not only because the panels were beautiful, but it somehow coincided with the momentum building that I couldn't tell because it was happening in the background.”

Various schools, mosques, synagogues and churches volunteered their time and resources to help create the numerous tapestries that were incorporated into the project. The ages of the participants also varied from kindergarteners to medical students to retirees.

“Incredibly, we were able to collect 23 million stitches in three and a half months. Actually, a little longer because then the pandemic hit.” Sohn said. Participants began mailing in their works to Sohn and her group of local volunteers that took on the monumental task of counting the stitches they were sent. “We may have had about five to eight people at any time on the project. There were people who were very science oriented, and they were very good at counting the stitches. We went and sampled stitches in a panel of four different areas with different density of stitching, multiplied it by the size of the panel and we kept logs.”

As the number of panels Sohn called flags kept coming in, she and her team began arranging the flags together. Some of the flags are only simple stitches that Sohn had originally envisioned while images relating to the refugees displaced. Some even had messages like “seeking safety is not a crime” and quotes like “every refugee in the world is forced out like a tree pulled out of the ground by a storm.” With the installation completed Sohn has moved onto the next phase, exhibiting the installation.

“It's going to travel around the US, it's going from here (Flagstaff) to San Diego and then from there to Wisconsin and to Saint Louis,” Sohn said. “I would like to bring [it] to England because we have a huge participation from England. And I want to have two shows in Canada where we had a huge part of participation. There's some interest in South Korea.”

The number of Muslim refugees that have been displaced has grown since Sohn began her project. That makes this installation even more compelling for activists that want to bring attention to the issue.

“I think the bigger mission actually is to share the work. When you walk around [the instillation] you will see the scale of how big of an issue this is. You’ll also see how many different voices there are, but it's all about support and solidarity and community,” Sohn said “Even during the pandemic that number went up to 27 million or 26.9 million. There are also internally displaced people. The difference between internally displaced people and refugees is that… internally displaced people are still within their country of origin.”

Sohn’s installation is on display now at the Coconino Center for the Arts (CCA) until January 21, 2023 in the main gallery. More information about the installation is available on the 25 million stitches website, 25millionstitches.com and other social media websites, just search for 25 million stitches. Additional exhibition programming will be featured at the CCA, for a full list visit their website at coconinoarts.org and look under the 25 million stitches exhibit.