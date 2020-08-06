Music of a changing world: Local musicians release new albums in unprecedented times

It’s easy to wax poetic about art born of pain and hardship, to revere the duende of it all. Easy to nod along as someone muses how conflict is a seed from which creativity blooms, simple enough to momentarily forget the very real consequences it has upon body and mind.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, people have continued creating—reaffirming the crucial role of the artist and their work. And yet, as we listen and watch, consume and let a piece of art wash over us, our spine tingling in reverie, we are reminded of the realness of the world, undulating with the harsh realities through which artists persist: police violence, health crises.

This week, Flag Live! took a look at local albums that have been released in recent months as the coronavirus continues to sweep through communities. Some records were released at the height of the pandemic’s second spike in Arizona, others as it was just peaking in parts of China, but what they share is the posterity of creativity, its ability to reflect our environs and carry us through. The local music scene may look different, with venues shut down and likely the last to reopen, but its hands and minds are still working to tell us our stories all the time.