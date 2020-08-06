Music of a changing world: Local musicians release new albums in unprecedented times

It’s easy to wax poetic about art born of pain and hardship, to revere the duende of it all. Easy to nod along as someone muses how conflict is a seed from which creativity blooms, simple enough to momentarily forget the very real consequences it has upon body and mind.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, people have continued creating—reaffirming the crucial role of the artist and their work. And yet, as we listen and watch, consume and let a piece of art wash over us, our spine tingling in reverie, we are reminded of the realness of the world, undulating with the harsh realities through which artists persist: police violence, health crises.
This week, Flag Live! took a look at local albums that have been released in recent months as the coronavirus continues to sweep through communities. Some records were released at the height of the pandemic’s second spike in Arizona, others as it was just peaking in parts of China, but what they share is the posterity of creativity, its ability to reflect our environs and carry us through. The local music scene may look different, with venues shut down and likely the last to reopen, but its hands and minds are still working to tell us our stories all the time.
Vesica Piscis | Avocado
Released Feb. 6
Feb. 6 marked the release of the newest in the Vesica Piscis canon, right as officials were telling us to prepare for pandemic eventualities while the realty of the virus on our own proverbial doorstep remained, then, nebulous. Recorded November through January, Avocado is Kendall and Carrie Ann to its core, the answer to an equation the two have managed to solve over and over again throughout their almost 30 years together.
The album, five glimmering tracks, begins with a Boards of Canada-reminiscent lead-in. “Butter it and See Moments” is a tower of audio samples and a constant crunch—like a moody, industrial heartbeat. Trance-like, warbled, gauzy and all-around different, Avocado is synth at its best and most capable; stretching and bending, the albumis more meditation than the empirical definition of music, reminding us that “experimental” is where this duo always excels. Take “Around and Out and Through,” which feels like the sonic translation of sewing, a mantra for needle passing through fabric, onto the next stitch, hypnotic, learned, patterned, as Carrie Ann repeats the words, “around and out and through.”
Avocado is amorphous but does have its beat-driven junctures as well. In “I Like You,” the third track, a crisp beat punches out a leitmotiv and carries the song to the end as we wait with baited breath to eat up the rest of the album. The two synth wizards have made magic again.
66 Studios | 2 Minds 1 Thought: Chapter II
Released July 2
66 Studios has mastered the art of long distance collaboration, long before quarantine forced it upon many. The hip-hop duo, made up of Vincent Currie Jr. and Rudi Ulibarri, formed in 2010 when Currie was a student at Northern Arizona University, but the years since have seen him stationed at different U.S. Army bases across the country while Ulibarri has remained in Flagstaff. Still, their sixth album together, 2 Minds 1 Thought: Chapter II, picks up right where they left off with a nod to their deep mountain roots.
Opening track “Heart of a Lion” introduces the two artists and thanks listeners for accepting them along each step of their journey, while “Your Guidance” highlights much of what 66 Studios is about—positivity, a faith in God and respect for all—as Currie raps over a bright 8-bit beat. “Remember the Rain” samples the 1975 hit of the same name by R&B vocal group 21st Century, drawing listeners in with its smooth harmonies before Currie takes over with praise of his wife: “Rain clouds moving in/I’m the one you leaning on/ I wanna go the extra mile/ I wanna see you smile.”
“Speed of Light” easily serves as a motivational talk between comfortable friends: “Life could be a hard road, depending how you stroll it/ Should have, could have, would have/ Don’t take the time to know it.” Similarly, “Oh My” features a gently repeating piano phrase backing reflections of lessons learned that shaped the two into who they are today while keeping a hopeful perspective of the uncertain future.
An Illustrated Mess | One More for Safety
Released July 7
“Two friends who like Hip Hop,” reads An Illustrated Mess’ Facebook bio, a statement that just scratches the surface of what Cecil Tso and Clint “Prosodic” Slim manage to create with each new release. The two returned this summer with One More for Safety, a follow-up to debut Last Night, and All of our Glorious Mishaps (2019).
Expertly mixed and mastered by Alex Begay and released via Fang Over Fist Records, One More begins with a voicemail track reminiscent of ‘90s hip-hop, opening the gate to a fierce yet gentle, ferocious but subtle work of art. It is from Last Night that Tso and Slim carry their musings on contemporary Indigenous life. They touch on everything from incarceration and personal demons to friendship and family, reaffirming that life is frequently a jumble of each.
In “Break It,” featuring Def-I and Reason The Citizen, the subject is cycles, with the refrain “I think we need to break it” sitting inside the song like a un-budging rock in a stream. Then comes family, always present in tracks like “In Memory Of,” an homage to grandfathers and grandmothers, or "K’é," a pastiche of voicemails set to a languid, creamy beat. Concluding the album is “Pop’s Rap,” a plea for fatherly guidance. “I love you pops/ and I’m hoping that you hear this man,” a voicemail recording crunches. The return phone call is spoken in Diné as father reminds child to take care of himself, his mind and his body, to be strong.
From beginning to end, One More faces strife head on, acknowledging how it coexists alongside pure love via lyrics that shine bright and true and melodies that elicit full-body goose bumps.
Meyer Pax | Seeds
To be released Aug. 13
Seeds, the debut EP from alternative outfit Meyer Pax, opens with singer-songwriter/guitarist Justin Young lost in distortion and vulnerability, setting the stage for the next five tracks.
Featuring drums from Alec Tippett (Tiny Bird, Tha ‘Yoties), keys from Owen Ma (Palo Brea), bass from Johnny Escalante and guest vocals by Christina Allbright, the album is a long-awaited collection, having been in the works with audio engineer Andrew Grosse for more than a year. Its glimpse into the multifaceted human experience is worth the wait.
First single “Stalagmite” finds Young catching his breath as tired eyes meet and he resists repeating old self-destructive patterns in a new relationship: “I haven’t felt like myself lately/ We’ve been woven into stitches of folded maps/ inches apart yet oceans away to me.”
It all leads up to the penultimate title track, which recounts jumbled feelings left after the sudden loss of Young’s Aunt Kristi, who died by suicide 10 years ago. As violin and guitar swell toward the end of the track and Young’s voice fades out, Arizona Slam Poetry champion Ryan Smalley takes the lead with a spoken word piece on what could have been said: “…But the diamonds here are shattered shards/ Remnants of dust colored daylights far gone/ The hurt still lives on but the foundation's fine/ I built this world in your stead, forgotten that it'd live beyond your time.”
See next week’s Flag Live! for a full-length article on the genesis of Meyer Pax.
