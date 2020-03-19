Loving the arts in the time of COVID-19: How to stay busy during self-isolation in Flagstaff

It’s a scary time: Schools, museums, movie theaters, restaurants, galleries and music venues are closing. Flagstaff is bracing itself for the worst of the coronavirus, implementing preventative measures and telling those who can to stay indoors. And yet, it begs the question, what do we owe each other? What do we owe Flagstaff artists, its service workers and grocery store employees, its unsheltered population? There is a long way to go in answering all these questions but we hope to give you a start in the realm of the arts. Perhaps you’re at home and in need of something to fill the day, maybe you want to send a friend something to keep their anxieties at bay or just engage with the arts in Flagstaff without crowding into a room of 10 or more people. Let us help. Here are some staff favorites in food, film, music and more to help get you through today, tomorrow and whatever else still to come.