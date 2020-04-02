Love lost, love found: Flagstaff, LA filmmakers’ ‘Alex & Jaime’ tells a universal story

The film follows two main characters, beginning much like a romantic comedy might: Disillusioned, grumpy boy meets smart, affectionate girl who changes his world forever. We’ve all seen it—that light, airy something, easy to watch and just as easy to forget. And yet, Alex & Jaime quickly reveals its depth as a piece that is more thoughtful in script and experimental in structure than it initially lets on. Divided into seven acts that follow the progression of Jaime and Alex’s relationship, there is a beginning, middle and end. But each stage of Jaime and Alex’s relationship is played by different actors, the faces and bodies changing in each act as the storyline threads its way through.