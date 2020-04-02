Love lost, love found: Flagstaff, LA filmmakers’ ‘Alex & Jaime’ tells a universal story

Before the debut of Brian Flaccus and Chadwick Hopson’s film Alex & Jaime, before investors came knocking and two TV pilots were pitched to them, before Hopson got cast in Days of Our Lives and Flaccus won for a performance in the NBC Short Sweet Theater Festival, the two filmmakers, actors and writers could be found in Flagstaff. Working 22-hour days shooting an $800-budget project that would become How We Met, their first feature somehow included rapper and actor Ice-T as narrator—at no cost to them. (Apparently, in the world of indie filmmaking, sometimes you just have to ask.)
Now at the helm of their own production company, The Knights Young, Flaccus and Hopson are based fulltime in Los Angeles, the city that promises to make all dreams cinematic in nature come true. But long before LA, land of aspiring waiters, ribboning, cracked highways and industry jargon, there was Flagstaff.
“It’s always going to be home,” Flaccus says.
Flaccus, who graduated from Flagstaff High School (with one year at Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy) and went on to University of Arizona, and Hopson who attended Northland Preparatory Academy before going to Daemon College, met in Flagstaff at the tender age of 7, they think--though maybe it was 6?
They also try to include Flagstaff in every film.
“Flagstaff is important to us,” Flaccus says. “I’m not going to lie. Proximity and crew wise, it’s easier to shoot in LA, but not only does it provide an extra layer to the film, we love shooting in Flagstaff. We’re always going to fight for that.”
The city also makes an appearance in Alex & Jaime, which features many local faces, including Diné painter Shonto Begay and Phyllis Hogan, who owns Winter Sun Trading Company.
Winner of Indie Fest USA’s Best Feature Film, Alex & Jaime explores the universality of love and separation, death and the growth that comes in the wake of grief.
The film follows two main characters, beginning much like a romantic comedy might: Disillusioned, grumpy boy meets smart, affectionate girl who changes his world forever. We’ve all seen it—that light, airy something, easy to watch and just as easy to forget. And yet, Alex & Jaime quickly reveals its depth as a piece that is more thoughtful in script and experimental in structure than it initially lets on. Divided into seven acts that follow the progression of Jaime and Alex’s relationship, there is a beginning, middle and end. But each stage of Jaime and Alex’s relationship is played by different actors, the faces and bodies changing in each act as the storyline threads its way through.
“How We Met is a zany comedy that we wrote the day before shooting. There was no discussion about what we wanted to say with it,” Hopson says of their previous feature. “Alex & Jaime we were able to sink our teeth into and say a couple things that we really wanted to.”
The writer duo tends to Alex & Jaime and the relationships it explores like a sprouting garden, carefully and with deliberate thought. Though occasionally tumbling into the pitfalls often encountered in the making of any small-budget indie film, Alex & Jaime makes its audience think and feel.
The 90-minute movie was filmed in short chunks on a meager budget of $10,000 (a $250,000 film is considered low budget by industry standards) with actors, colorists and cinematographers, many of whom were friends of Flaccus and Hopson and simply believed in the story they wanted to tell.
“Our mission statement is to tell stories that prove you’re not alone…to find a way to tell stories that prove that you’re not,” Flaccus says.
For that reason, great attention was paid to representing the many forms love can take: gay, straight, monogamous, multiracial. Every Alex and every Jamie are unhindered by homogeneity. In one act, we see a straight couple, in another gay; in one the two are confronting infidelity, then later cancer.
“We wanted to tell every version of a relationship in the parameters that we had,” Hopson says.
Both Hopson and Flaccus wore many hats for the film, in addition to that of writer and actor. Hopson plays Alex in Act 1, yearning to leave a humdrum party until the beautiful Jaime (Justene Alpert, Bosch) approaches him. Flaccus also plays Alex, only in Act 5, dancing with Jaime (Tania Verafield) on an empty beach.
They also produced the film and occasionally took on the roles of cinematographer and editor.
Alex & Jaime also represents Flaccus’ directorial debut—something that was, like many best laid plans in indie filmmaking, unplanned.
“You need to be a little ignorant to the reality around you,” Hopson says of the DIY nature that has them producing, writing and acting rather than waiting for others to do it for them. “Jumping without a parachute is what we’re best at I think. The most important value we talk about is to be able take away the industry’s ability to say no to us.
Plus, the film has resulted in the opening of many doors for The Knights Young, including writing collaborations, TV pilots and more.
“We’ll be the first to tell you this film isn’t perfect. But what we learned from making it only betters what we want to tell now, and being self-aware of having great moments and not great moments,” Hopson says. “Nobody is going to be harder on our own films than we are, so any failures are worth every cent and sleepless night.”
In the final act of the film, a much older Jaime (Shonto Begay) brings his crossword to Flagstaff’s now-defunct Grand Canyon Café.
“Ya'at'eeh,” he says as he sits down at the counter to order his usual.
“What better way to have an incredible artist who is already an amazing storyteller and performer in the film. Shonto walks on camera and he’s immediately interesting,” Flaccus says. “Phyllis was another Flagstaff mainstay who has so much inner life. We didn’t even need to find a trained actor, she just has sparkle in her eye. You can’t train that.”
As the film enters its final moments, Flagstaff faces appear on screen, the camera directly across from them: Flaccus and Hopson’s siblings, parents, old friends all laughing as the credits roll—a small homage to home.
Alex & Jaime as well as How We Met are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. For more information on the filmmakers and their projects, past and present, visit theknightsyoung.com
