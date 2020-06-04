Lives in the letter: How postal correspondences can enrich our understanding of history and humanity

Longtime Flagstaff Letter from Home correspondent Jean Rukkila and her siblings carry a family treasure in writing. During World War II, their mother went to work in a Detroit factory to do her part in the war effort. Her mother sent multiple letters to her mom, Rukkila’s grandmother, which detailed her new life during a major historic event and social shift.
Rukkila recalls of her mom’s letters, “The girl off the Maine farm grows into a capable adventurous woman, right there on paper, in her handwriting, with postmarks, too, so we can put the story in the proper order.”
Along with this, the letters speak to an important event in this familial timeline.
“It is heart-squeezing to see her handwriting describe this soldier she has been seeing and how he is different from the other fellows, and of course, he will become our father,” Rukkila says.
This correspondence between mother and daughter illustrates the power of postmarked dispatches in dramatic and uncertain times. The handwritten notes on paper bring an enriched humanity to the moment.
In our current time of a global pandemic often described in war terms—paired with sheer economic calamity—Rukkila and others wonder what happens when mailed personal letters are almost entirely replaced with social media, emails and texting. How much of what is shared might disappear into an abyss? What happens when the communication is not a tactile possession, in line to become a family heirloom?
“I hope the story of 2020 is not relegated to headlines and memes,” Rukkila says. “Hearts everywhere are meeting fear and challenge in such individual ways. To me, a problem with the ‘digital void’ is how the complexity of the heart gets crammed into the same size rectangle and the same typeface as all those products for sale, all those opinions and news blurts. It all looks too much the same. And private matters seem always poised to become public.”
An ardent letter-writer herself, Rukkila adds, “… inside the envelope, I use that folded paper to be one-on-one with another; I relish talking to one person only. I offer a bit of my little world.”
History in the Folds
At the Northern Arizona University Cline Library Special Collections and Archives, letters provide connective tissue to important lives and events along the stretches of the Colorado Plateau. They serve different ways to look into the past, with deeply human intensity. Consider the letters between 1880 and 1900 among members of the Babbitt Family, who played a monumental role in establishing Flagstaff.
The letters, written in stylishly ornate cursive scribbled between brothers George and David, and from business associates to family members, provide everyday details into the lives and dealings of one of Flagstaff’s first families. They share decisions that played a role in how they settled here.
“I love the David and other Babbitt letters,” says Sean Evans, an archivist at Cline Library. “They are mundane, very human and matter-of-fact, yet cover family deaths, monstrous moves and significant business decisions as they navigated from Cincinnati before ultimately settling in Flagstaff.”
The Cline Library archives also provides home to letters by people whose habitual writings and clear voices give them strong presence in the collections. Katie Lee, singer-songwriter, author and a fiery environmentalist known for her strident opposition to Glen Canyon Dam, penned a four-page letter to then-U.S. Senator Barry Goldwater on July 30, 1954. He sent a two-page response back to her on Aug. 3, 1954.
Lee opens the letter with her puzzlement over Goldwater, a man who took artistic photography of the desert Southwest and captured its beauty, who also supported the Glen Canyon Dam—its construction a major historic event in Arizona. Lee then enumerates her love and experiences for Glen Canyon.
Goldwater’s reply suggests his conflict between “the desire to maintain this area in its present condition and the knowledge that, as Arizona and the Southwest gain thousands of people, power and water must be available for their use.”
The Lee letter has its own curious rhetorical construct, as she writes a postscript: “I have been asked to publish this as an open letter Barry, but I am waiting for your reply before I do.” The communication here functions as tangible and intimate, but it also carries the vestige of posterity.
Such letters join other ephemera in the archives that illuminate people and moments in vital and different ways. This includes dispatches, such as the one from famed Grand Canyon river runner Otis “Dock” Marston to famed Grand Canyon hiker and explorer “Canyoneer Harvey” Butchart. The human history of the canyon itself lives in the folds of pages such as these.
The Historic of Now
Archivists such as Evans wonder, though, how might the historic record change with much less handwritten, printed or typed matter. In the texting, emailing and social media realm, much could be lost. Will what people of the future have for archival research shift and change?
“I worry about what the future holds,” Evans says. “Emails are a form of a record, but they will be flushed out and dumped and at some point vanished. Not everyone thinks to print and save the important emails, and so much stuff could just be gone … Really, paper has a better chance of survival.”
Evans also has concerns about newspapers going digital, where stories are moved and updated online or live exclusively online. This is joined by digital photography, which could be lost over time or even erased in real time, and the dispatches posted to social media sites—where the companies who own those sites also hold ownership of the content.
“I don’t have the faith our digital footprints will be kept unless we get aggressive about preserving them,” Evans says.
It is possible the very human experience of the COVID-19 pandemic—one that has led to sheltering in place; the massive reduction of travel; staggering job loss; cancellation of sports seasons, festivals, concerts and major conventions; talks of never-before economic statistics; and, of course, hundreds of thousands of deaths—might end up living in the semi-formal tone of history books and news accounts.
However, some people such as Rukkila have kept the torch burning for letter-writing.
“I enjoy email, especially the ease of adding photos, and the ease for others to respond can’t be beat. Writing a letter, however, has always felt more intimate,” she says. “I hear nothing but pleasure from people who get my letters. Delicious, they say. It is kind of like slow food, maybe. When you slow down to give anything undivided attention, unexpected sweetness often arrives.”
Pockets of correspondences might turn up in other ways. As an instructor at NAU, I asked students at the end of the spring semester to consider an extra credit assignment to handwrite and mail a letter that was their dispatch from the pandemic. I received 11 letters, which is a significant amount given the usual levels of participation with extra credit assignments.
One student rode her bike to her grandparents’ house so she could wave to them from the street. Another student flew home to Oregon on a nearly full flight for spring break, then returned on a flight with “maybe seven other people.” Yet another was sent for groceries by her mom one morning and called the panic-fueled scene a “bloodbath.”
They had intriguing stories to tell and perspectives to relate—and all of it is tangible, real, in their own words and in their own writing.
