Lives in the letter: How postal correspondences can enrich our understanding of history and humanity

Longtime Flagstaff Letter from Home correspondent Jean Rukkila and her siblings carry a family treasure in writing. During World War II, their mother went to work in a Detroit factory to do her part in the war effort. Her mother sent multiple letters to her mom, Rukkila’s grandmother, which detailed her new life during a major historic event and social shift.

Rukkila recalls of her mom’s letters, “The girl off the Maine farm grows into a capable adventurous woman, right there on paper, in her handwriting, with postmarks, too, so we can put the story in the proper order.”

Along with this, the letters speak to an important event in this familial timeline.

“It is heart-squeezing to see her handwriting describe this soldier she has been seeing and how he is different from the other fellows, and of course, he will become our father,” Rukkila says.

This correspondence between mother and daughter illustrates the power of postmarked dispatches in dramatic and uncertain times. The handwritten notes on paper bring an enriched humanity to the moment.