Liminal opens with mutual aid and anti-capitalist education at the forefront

Something has taken shape within the building once occupied by Headspace Southside Salon on North San Francisco Street.
Recycled wood forms a counter in one corner, alongside plants trailing from shelves and hanging pots. Thrifted furniture provides cozy spaces for visitors to drink coffee or make art.
Liminal, founded by Ryan McElligott and Christopher Alagna, opened at the end of May and offers a space for the public to give or take what they can in order to build stronger connections within a harsh world. Alongside mutual aid and radical art exhibits, the two hope to provide anti-capitalist learning opportunities through community-led workshops and discussion groups.
Following their own experiences as students in the Women and Gender Studies program at Northern Arizona University, McElligott and Alagna found themselves disillusioned with formal education — an unequal business exchange they say leaves many saddled with debt and more questions than answers.
McElligott said they were particularly engaged in the open dialogue aspect of the program and learned more talking with their peers from different backgrounds than from professors’ university-approved lectures.a
“It's funny because I could have had those discussions for free if I was just meeting cool people in town and trusting that there's a willingness to have these dialogues,” McElligott said. “I had so much self-doubt after being in the university, too, because so much of my education was like, ‘You do everything wrong. Here are the ways that you're oppressive in everything that you do.’”
But Liminal is about more than providing a space to share knowledge and skills.
The two are putting mutual aid at the forefront as opposed to profit in hopes of giving something tangible back to the community. What the people of Flagstaff express needing is what Liminal aims to provide, whether that’s a pay-what-you-can cafe, a place for radical organizations to meet, a respite from the summer heat without — with no purchase from the cafe necessary to occupy the space — an art studio or comfortable environment in which to study and work.
As the name suggests, nothing is set in stone for Liminal and their offerings shift to meet the needs of those living between the capital hubs of NAU and downtown.
“The way that it'll manifest isn’t our particular vision of it, it's about bringing people in and having everyone create it, and that means a lot of different things,” Alagna said. “This isn't like, ‘Help us start this up and give us stuff so that we can do our thing.’ This is going to be an ongoing process where we want everybody to participate with their time and their ideas and the things that they want to be sharing.”
A large part of that is making sure those who are without traditional housing or otherwise marginalized know they are welcome by reaching out to those communities in the Southside neighborhood, the Sunshine Rescue Mission or simply passing through northern Arizona as part of a longer journey.
“Just having expendable funds is not a reality for a lot of folks, and is a feeble reality for most,” McElligott said. “Just because you have money at one point to be able to eat and provide yourself with shelter doesn't mean that you will have it later.”
The cafe pricing model attempts to address this through community equity, where those who have a comfortable income can choose to pay more than the set prices so those who can’t afford them can still order a cup of coffee or a meal. Donated art supplies and computers are also available for use.
“It's not about charity, it's not about creating a program, it's just about genuine human interaction with these populations,” Alagna said. “I think people come up with programs and ways to be humanitarian about things —”
“And deal with people as problems,” McElligott added. “That's a massively dehumanizing way of thinking about it, like the houseless population is an issue and we need to solve this issue. Those are people.”
“I think that people in Flagstaff are extremely racist and classist, especially with the Indigenous population,” Alagna continued, “and I think it's time to start thinking about how we can do things that value everybody's experiences through a new, more wholesome concept of community and love and togetherness.”
Since the soft opening at the end of May, Liminal provided free food and resources to those impacted by the fatal Bike Party accident, served as a meeting space for organizers of the monthly queer and abolitionist dance party, Wrecking Ball, hosted a film screening of the documentary “Paris is Burning” as well as an all-gender clothing swap, and set up a free library stocked with donated books.
This is just the beginning of what the space plans to offer, according to McElligot and Alagna.
“There's something intrinsically really beautiful about seeing people light up over the idea that the community space is built of them,” McElligott said. “I'm really excited to have more people come and interact and shape the space.”