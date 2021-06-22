Liminal opens with mutual aid and anti-capitalist education at the forefront

“Just having expendable funds is not a reality for a lot of folks, and is a feeble reality for most,” McElligott said. “Just because you have money at one point to be able to eat and provide yourself with shelter doesn't mean that you will have it later.”

The cafe pricing model attempts to address this through community equity, where those who have a comfortable income can choose to pay more than the set prices so those who can’t afford them can still order a cup of coffee or a meal. Donated art supplies and computers are also available for use.

“It's not about charity, it's not about creating a program, it's just about genuine human interaction with these populations,” Alagna said. “I think people come up with programs and ways to be humanitarian about things —”

“And deal with people as problems,” McElligott added. “That's a massively dehumanizing way of thinking about it, like the houseless population is an issue and we need to solve this issue. Those are people.”

“I think that people in Flagstaff are extremely racist and classist, especially with the Indigenous population,” Alagna continued, “and I think it's time to start thinking about how we can do things that value everybody's experiences through a new, more wholesome concept of community and love and togetherness.”