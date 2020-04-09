In-home baker’s dozen: Ancient grains and techniques prevail in local bakeries, home kitchens

“It’s a slow process,” Neisen says, “especially compared to the just 40 minutes the loaves spend in the oven, but it changes everything.”

Throughout most of history, bread was made using a sourdough process based on this so-called lacto-fermentation. The process was slow and results uneven, so when modern yeast became available, sourdough breads became less common. For mass-produced bread, it also proved inefficient; it was easier for bread companies to use domesticated commercial yeast than to wait for it to gather on its own.

In taking the time to gather these wild yeasts, Flagstaff bakers reference a technique of bread making so ancient that most of its origins come from pure speculation, according to Michael Gaenzle in the Encyclopedia of Food Microbiology.

“One of the oldest sourdough breads dates from 3700 BCE and was excavated in Switzerland, but the origin of sourdough fermentation likely relates to the origin of agriculture in the Fertile Crescent several thousand years earlier,” he writes. “Bread production relied on the use of sourdough as a leavening agent for most of human history.”

“With sourdough you have way more variables of course, too,” Neisen says. “It has characteristics of its own whereas commercial yeast is more predictable.”