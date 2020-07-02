In bloom: Katie Vernon makes her Flagstaff gallery debut with a surreal series of floral works

FL!: I’m working out the timeline in my head, you were in the Midwest and then how did you make it to Flagstaff?

Vernon: We moved to Dubuque when my husband got a two-year postdoc position and then after that we went to Evanston, Illinois, for two more years. He got a job at Northwestern, which was great because we’re both from around there and it was good to be around family for a bit. But before too long we were like ‘We’ve gotta get out of here!’ [laughs]

FL!: And you did.

Vernon: We did! My husband got a job at NAU where he built and teaches an online master’s program in the school of geography. His background is in outdoor education and research methods so it has been kind of perfect. Around the time we moved here is when I was getting back into painting.

FL!: Has the change in landscape, from the Midwest to the mountains, impacted your work?

Vernon: It definitely has changed the way I work. Just being here in Flagstaff, just the colors of the landscape. We live right on the mesa near BASIS School and all the different colors that come out at sunrise [are inspiring]. It is gorgeous here.