Hidden Light brings fine art in new Monochrome Gallery

Next door to Hidden Light on South San Francisco Street, large black and white photographs reveal the rich textures to be found within shadow and light inside the new Monochrome Gallery. High desert landscapes, wildlife portraits, contemporary images and more from renowned photographers are professionally developed and framed next door before taking up residence here, a viewing opportunity owner Matt Beaty is excited to present to the community.
“Most of this stuff goes directly from my lab to some private collector’s house without ever seeing the light of day,” he said. “Nobody really ever gets a chance to see it in person, so I figured, we’ve already made the prints. We might as well put them up.”
Rather than keeping the art hidden away, the gallery, which was formerly home to a tattoo shop, offered the ideal opportunity to share it with the public. Beaty and the Hidden Light team got to work during pandemic closures to transform the 1,500-square-foot space into functional, yet ever-shifting gallery complete with wheeled wall partitions that can be adjusted to fit any variety of exhibit layouts.
“Right now it's just laid out to give us the most wall space so we can put all of our artists in here and give everybody their own little section, but in the future, who knows,” Beaty said. “We may have a bunch of different single shows. This stuff may end up rotating fairly quickly, which is what I expect.”
Wine from Colorado-based Sutcliffe Vineyards and high-end whiskeys are available to share with art collectors looking to make a new investment with a print from the late Southwest photographer Jerry Jacka. Or, for the modern tastes, stark silhouettes of dancers and playful shots of models’ mouths by Los Angeles-based fashion photographer Tyler Shields are also available.
Each print in the gallery limited and one-of-a-kind.
“[Tyler] usually sells these in color and we've presented them here as an extra limited edition,” Beaty said. “They're all editions of three in black and white in a process called platinum-palladium, which is kind of one of our things.”
The traditional photographic printing process uses a solution of the metals along with UV light and a contact print to transfer an image onto paper, resulting in beautiful prints made to last more than 1,500 years. Taking this a step further, a section near the front of the gallery features the work of local photographers developed through the same platinum-palladium process but then also backed with gold leaf to create sepia orotones.
Monochrome Gallery presents a different experience for gallery-goers in Flagstaff, highlighting the raw art of photography and what is possible when artists slow down. More than simply pressing print on a computer, every step of the printing process for these photographs is painstakingly done by hand from capturing the image itself, to developing the film and dodging and burning in the darkroom to enhance details — all the way down to framing the final print.
“I honestly just want people to be able to see this stuff, to have a pseudo museum-grade display experience just for photography. It’s something this town hasn't had in years, if it's ever had it,” Beaty said. “Just having the place open to the public so people can come in and see what there is to see is the main goal.”