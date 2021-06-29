Hidden Light brings fine art in new Monochrome Gallery

Next door to Hidden Light on South San Francisco Street, large black and white photographs reveal the rich textures to be found within shadow and light inside the new Monochrome Gallery. High desert landscapes, wildlife portraits, contemporary images and more from renowned photographers are professionally developed and framed next door before taking up residence here, a viewing opportunity owner Matt Beaty is excited to present to the community.

“Most of this stuff goes directly from my lab to some private collector’s house without ever seeing the light of day,” he said. “Nobody really ever gets a chance to see it in person, so I figured, we’ve already made the prints. We might as well put them up.”

Rather than keeping the art hidden away, the gallery, which was formerly home to a tattoo shop, offered the ideal opportunity to share it with the public. Beaty and the Hidden Light team got to work during pandemic closures to transform the 1,500-square-foot space into functional, yet ever-shifting gallery complete with wheeled wall partitions that can be adjusted to fit any variety of exhibit layouts.