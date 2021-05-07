Getting by through music: Tré Orona debut 'Dead Renaissance' released through Fang Over Fist Records

Like many modern connections, Tré Orona and Cecil Tso first met online when they both commented on a Facebook post from a mutual friend about hip-hop eight years ago.
“We added each other and I [had] seen Cecil made beats in An Illustrate Mess and I was like, ‘Oh snap, these fools are so good,’” Orona says with a laugh. “I think I asked him to help me record soon after that.”
The result, full-length debut Dead Renaissance, came to fruition this week, released May 7 through local DIY hip-hop collective Fang Over Fist Records, founded by Tso, Orona and Clint Slim, the other half of An Illustrated Mess, in 2013.
“Honestly it's liberating,” Orona says. “It's weird to think it's actually done. I'm happy we let it happen naturally and didn't force the process.”
“It feels extremely validating, and like there's a big weight lifted off our shoulders,” Tso adds. “With life there's no guarantees, and we've both gone through a lot the past couple years which really drove that point home. I'm happy we were able to get this done and that it's something we're both happy with, and can grow from.”
Having already put out some mixtapes and an EP, and established a deep friendship together, the two artists were familiar with what each brings to the table by the time they began working on this project. Still, the COVID-19 pandemic brought its fair share of obstacles.
“Where I would usually go to Cecil’s house and we'd session, right after we had a good couple sessions we both actually got exposed [to the virus] so recording stopped for a while,” Orona says. “Then we decided it was best that I just record my own vocals at my house. It was weird because I like Cecil’s input on cadence and energy. I learned to be a little more creative with my adlibs and backing vocals for sure, also just over all experimenting with inflections in my voice.”
“Tré is a top tier lyricist who can record an entire song in one take, and always has been. On my end I was surprised with the sound I was able to accomplish,” Tso says of what he learned from the recording process. “This album isn't traditional in any means, and it borrows a lot from ‘noise’ and heavy music, be it metal, or hardcore. It's really hard to combine those kinds of elements into hip-hop without sounding forced, so I was surprised, and happy we were able to pull it off.”
And that experimentation paid off, audio feedback and distorted bass lending emphasis to tracks like “Hands Up,” which Orona ranks as his close second favorite behind “Decay.”
“Cecil really did his thing on that one, and we've never done a song like it before,” he says.
In the wake of worldwide protests against police violence, “Hands Up” shines a spotlight on reality, reminding listeners that it’s not just an issue to fight when it’s in daily headlines, and questioning how effective the 13th Amendment has been—or not. “I don’t eat, I don’t sleep/ I stay inside all fucking week/ I count the days/ I count the days/ I count the days/ I count ‘em,” the audio seemingly barely hanging on as Orona repeats: “Hands up/ Please shoot/ I’m dead/ Your move.”
Listeners can feel the desperation conveyed by the complex beat, and Tso refers to his work as happy accidents.
“I'm not technically proficient as a musician, I don't know how to read music, and I don't know theory,” he says. “Everything I do is based around a feeling, or emotion. Sometimes I'll start with a guitar chord, or a bass line, or even one note on a keyboard, and build around it.”
This goes to prove the best art is born from passion. No matter all the formal training one might have, if they don’t believe in what they’re creating, the work will suffer.
Other collaborations on Dead Renaissance include Netherlands-based artist Andy McAlpine for the album art and Deidra Peaches for photography and film. Single “Quota” is illustrated with a music video directed and edited by the award-winning filmmaker, a green screen behind Orona cycling through bird’s-eye scenes of Flagstaff as he raps, “By now homie know I shoulda been dead/ Check the stats, thank God for my senses.”
“Flagstaff isn't a great place for hip-hop, and because of that people either quit, or move into a bigger city to continue their music, but we [Fang Over Fist] are still releasing music, and working on building our home,” Tso says.
A strong addition to the local catalog even if it is limited, Dead Renaissance refuses to shy away from pain and existential dread as Orona reforms trauma into something he can control.
“I think everyone has a dark side,” Orona says. “Recently I've looked at art as therapy more than anything—I think it's important to express those dark themes so they don't fester and manifest into stress or anger or something. It won't get rid of those stresses and anger, but it definitely helps you get by.”