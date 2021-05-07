Getting by through music: Tré Orona debut 'Dead Renaissance' released through Fang Over Fist Records

“Where I would usually go to Cecil’s house and we'd session, right after we had a good couple sessions we both actually got exposed [to the virus] so recording stopped for a while,” Orona says. “Then we decided it was best that I just record my own vocals at my house. It was weird because I like Cecil’s input on cadence and energy. I learned to be a little more creative with my adlibs and backing vocals for sure, also just over all experimenting with inflections in my voice.”

“Tré is a top tier lyricist who can record an entire song in one take, and always has been. On my end I was surprised with the sound I was able to accomplish,” Tso says of what he learned from the recording process. “This album isn't traditional in any means, and it borrows a lot from ‘noise’ and heavy music, be it metal, or hardcore. It's really hard to combine those kinds of elements into hip-hop without sounding forced, so I was surprised, and happy we were able to pull it off.”

And that experimentation paid off, audio feedback and distorted bass lending emphasis to tracks like “Hands Up,” which Orona ranks as his close second favorite behind “Decay.”

“Cecil really did his thing on that one, and we've never done a song like it before,” he says.