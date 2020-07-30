Get your kicks: An Arizona Route 66 road trip guide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For many, the image of Route 66 is one of bright neon lights, greasy hamburgers and the open road. But businesses located along the route have long struggled, and that shimmering symbol of historic Americana has dimmed.

Ed Klein, Route66World.com founder, has dedicated his time and skill to renovating historic sites along the Mother Road and giving advice to owners in need of refreshing their business model, never asking for money or special recognition from those he helps.

“I don't want anything,” he says. “I just don't want the route to die.”

While some famed attractions along Route 66 may have fallen into disrepair, it’s the people that bring life to the historic byway.

“I encourage everybody, every single person that drives the route to talk to as many people as you can,” Klein says. “[Many] travelers go, they drive, they see things, they stop at a restaurant to eat, they stay in a motel, they get up and go with very little interaction. And the vast majority of people that they're seeing, they're great people and they know the history. You really will be treated like family.”