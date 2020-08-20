Flagstaff bike shops helping people get on the trails during COVID-19 pandemic

As storm clouds began to gather on a recent Tuesday afternoon, Cayson Morrison got settled in his work day at Bici-Mundo. Located in Flagstaff’s Southside neighborhood on East Brannen Avenue, the bike repair shop offers bikes of all shapes and sizes, piles of singular parts nestled against lush flower beds and a stray disc golf basket. During a typical year, visitors would be able to hunt through these piles of treasure for that hard-to-find missing piece for their rides. While the shop is a bit quieter these days, mechanics like Morrison remain busy with a steady influx of bikes in need of repairs.
Many people have turned to the great outdoors in lieu of enclosed social gatherings to keep their minds occupied as the COVID-19 pandemic has carried on through the spring and summer, temporarily closing many shops and bars. Luckily in Flagstaff, miles of trails call to bicyclists, with Bici-Mundo and other local shops available to outfit them with new or used bikes and any repairs necessary to keep them moving.
“I think we, probably more than most shops, work on things that are close to a lost cause,” Morrison, who has worked at Bici-Mundo for eight years, says with a laugh. “Especially working on old used bikes, there’s often a stumper, something that takes a while to figure out.”
While Bici-Mundo has shifted how it operates, with customers required to wear a mask while at the shop and make an appointment before bringing their bike in, the mechanics are still ready and able to solve whatever issues someone might be having with their bike.
Morrison is currently replacing the brake cables on a blue Gary Fisher bike, and the phone in the repair shop rings every few minutes with customers looking to set up an appointment.
“It’s been busier than usual this summer, but so far we haven’t had the big rush that we get as [Northern Arizona University] is starting up,” Morrison says. “There’s usually a few days when the students come to town where it’s just a swarm of people.”
North of the train tracks, on East Route 66, Absolute Bikes struggled to get products onto the sales floor earlier this summer as demand far outgrew supply.
“I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and this is the busiest that I have ever seen it,” Kyle McKendree, general manager, says. “This is the biggest influx of new riders that I’ve also ever seen.”
He estimates the shop has seen a 50 to 60 percent increase in sales compared to a typical year, with a peak happening in April and May.
“In two months, we sold a years’ worth of bikes,” McKendree says. “It’s been incredibly hard to keep bikes coming through the shop. Luckily we got hundreds of bikes on order in April and that has given us a fairly constant supply of them.”
Still, it’s not long between the time a bike goes onto the sales floor and then goes home with its new owner, whether a bike has already been reserved by someone waiting for an order to come in or it’s immediately claimed by in-person shoppers.
“It stays on the floor for about a day and it’s gone,” McKendree says. “Especially anything that’s under 1,000 dollars.”
“Definitely with quarantine early on, there wasn’t much to do besides get outside and go for a bike ride, so there were a lot of people shopping for new bikes and lots of people pulling old bikes out of the garage or the shed and trying to get them fixed up,” Rando Murphy, sales manager at Flagstaff Bike Revolution, says.
The bike shop, located between Mother Road Brewing Co. and Pizzicletta on South Mikes Pike, has seen an increase in demand for new and used bikes, as well as service on old bikes, with a line of customers often growing down the street as people test-run bikes or drop off their current ones for repairs and adjustments.
Like Bici-Mundo, browsing the sales floor has been temporarily suspended to ensure the sterility of products, but no appointment is necessary—customers can just show up at the front door for a sales associate to help them pick out the best set up for their needs. For many, an investment in a sturdy bike—whether for mountain biking or as a more sustainable way to commute—can easily bring years of joy.
“I just hope all these new cyclists stay motivated and stick with it,” Murphy says.
While it can be intimidating to jump right into a physically intense hobby like mountain biking, there are a number of beginner-friendly trails that allow riders to get a feel for their new bikes before taking on more challenging trails.
“The new Heart Trail reroute they just wrapped up on east side of Elden is a very awesome welcome addition to our network,” Murphy says, adding riders should bring lots of water if they check it out for themselves.
“Campbell Mesa is probably one of the easier places to start mountain biking,” McKendree says. “Fort Tuthill is a very good resource too, they have their skills park with easy to intermediate trails. It’s a nice easy spot to start and not get lost.”
And it’s a good time to pick up or return to the activity, as the Coconino National Forest’s Flagstaff Ranger District recently released plans to add up to 55 miles of new trails for the Mount Elden and Dry Lake Hills trail systems. Public comments will be accepted until Sept. 28.
When in Flagstaff, do as the Flagstaffians do—pandemic or not.
“I get outside a lot anyway most years,” Morrison says. “I mountain bike a lot and that hasn’t changed. It’s outdoors, and I feel pretty safe outdoors for the most part.”
