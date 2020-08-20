Flagstaff bike shops helping people get on the trails during COVID-19 pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As storm clouds began to gather on a recent Tuesday afternoon, Cayson Morrison got settled in his work day at Bici-Mundo. Located in Flagstaff’s Southside neighborhood on East Brannen Avenue, the bike repair shop offers bikes of all shapes and sizes, piles of singular parts nestled against lush flower beds and a stray disc golf basket. During a typical year, visitors would be able to hunt through these piles of treasure for that hard-to-find missing piece for their rides. While the shop is a bit quieter these days, mechanics like Morrison remain busy with a steady influx of bikes in need of repairs.

Many people have turned to the great outdoors in lieu of enclosed social gatherings to keep their minds occupied as the COVID-19 pandemic has carried on through the spring and summer, temporarily closing many shops and bars. Luckily in Flagstaff, miles of trails call to bicyclists, with Bici-Mundo and other local shops available to outfit them with new or used bikes and any repairs necessary to keep them moving.

“I think we, probably more than most shops, work on things that are close to a lost cause,” Morrison, who has worked at Bici-Mundo for eight years, says with a laugh. “Especially working on old used bikes, there’s often a stumper, something that takes a while to figure out.”