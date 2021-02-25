Finding forever homes for houseplants: Plantae grows to fill new space in Flagstaff

Plantae began as a temporary venture, with Tomas hosting the occasional pop-up shop outside local clothing boutique Rainbow’s End. But as demand kept growing, she switched gears.

Tomas now runs the shop by appointment out of her home, a place she describes as a tiny jungle—an oasis tucked away in dry Flagstaff. Plantae has become so popular that she restocks typically every week, posting her availability to those hoping for a consultation throughout. Through Plantae, Tomas also offers free advice and tips. So, those wondering why their leafy baby is looking under the weather can send her a message and she’ll diagnose and offer counsel. Tomas will also drill a drainage hole—a very important, if small, feature crucial to the plant growing world—in any pot at no cost. And, anyone who buys Plantae goods can get them planted and potted by Tomas herself.

All these services make up something she says didn’t totally exist in Flagstaff before, a gap she wanted to step in and fill and help cultivate.

“I am not new to the plant world, I always wanted to own my own business and it was just a matter of recognizing what the need was in Flagstaff and what I was good at and know,” Tomas says. “It ended up being kind of a no-brainer.”