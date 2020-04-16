Earth Day turns 50: Local lawmakers center Flagstaff’s sustainable future

The current pandemic has not halted the celebration of Earth Day in northern Arizona. Rather, like most other aspects of social life, the festivities have merely gone virtual. The Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance will be hosting a 50th anniversary of Earth Day Cyber Celebration Wednesday, April 22, with the whole Flagstaff community invited to tune in.
The web event will be emceed by Flagstaff businessman, conservationist and historian Jim Babbitt and will feature talks from Mayor Coral Evans, Coconino County Supervisor Art Babbott, Chair of the Board of County Supervisors Liz Archuleta as well as many other community leaders and public officials.
“We’ll be asking our elected officials what is the importance of earth day to them, and what is their plan for combating climate change on this 50th anniversary?” Dr. Stefan Sommer, NAU professor of biology and Director of Education for Merriam-Powell Center for Environmental Research, says. “We’ll be curious to hear from each of them, and see what their vision for how Flagstaff can come to grips with climate change in a way that strengthens the local economy and strengthens people's livelihoods.
Earth Day was born on April 22, 1970, when millions in America took to streets, parks and campuses to protest the state of the planet. Some donned gas masks as a commentary on air pollution. Protesters gave speeches on sprawl and contaminated waterways. Carried partially by the momentum of anti-Vietnam war protests and increasing alarm over urban living conditions—80 people died from air pollution in New York City alone in 1965—the day now has a legacy going back 50 years. The Environmental Protection Agency grew out of this first Earth Day, as did the Clean Water, Clean Air and Endangered Species Acts.
Since then, approximately one billion individuals are mobilized for Earth Day each year across more than 190 countries.
One goal of the Flagstaff Earth Day Cyber Celebration, very much in the spirit of that first Earth Day, is to rally locals and politicians alike to lower carbon emissions in the name of preserving not only human health, but that of all species—plant, animal or otherwise.
“The last question we’ll be posing will be in regards to Flagstaff’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan for carbon neutrality by 2040, and the more aggressive goal of the municipality reaching net zero by 2025,” Dr. Sommer says.
Flagstaff’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan aims to lessen the impact of climate change and move the local economy toward sustainable business practices and renewable energy solutions such as the development of a solar energy farm at Red Gap Ranch and a wind power plant at the Chevelon Butte south of Winslow.
Dr. Sommer has been responsible for many different community outreach events in the past, primarily focusing on the unique challenges Arizonans face in the wake of climate change.
“According to the World Bank’s 2018 Groundswell report on climate migrants, approximately 143 million ‘climate refugees,’ people leaving their homes due to drought and flooding, could be arriving here by the year 2050,” Sommer explains. “Climate change presents us with enormous challenges, but we can also take advantage of large opportunities as our economy shifts to carbon-free energy, electric transport, telecommuting and longer-lasting products.”
The original plans for the 50th celebration of Earth Day called for a large party, but amendments and restrictions on gathering will not dull the shine of this important milestone.
“There are some challenges as you know, but it gives people a chance to gather from the comfort of their own homes and still be ‘face to face’ and celebrate together. We’re planning on having our glasses out and plenty of toasting,” Dr. Sommer says.
Other happenings during this Earth Day cyber celebration will see Dr. Sommer reading a piece by poet E.E. Cummings.
“[It’s] a pretty sappy poem and not what you’d expect from a scientist, he says. “But it was this poem that first hooked me, [“O sweet spontaneous”]. It’s some of the most powerful writing ever.”
He then recites a preview:
“O sweet spontaneous / earth how often have / the / doting // fingers of / prurient philosophers pinched / and /poked... (but / true // to the incomparable /couch of death thy / rhythmic / lover // thou answerest // them only with // spring)”
The Earth Day event is co-sponsored by the Arizona Students’ Association, Citizen’s Climate Lobby, First Congregational Church of Flagstaff, Flagstaff Quaker Friends Meeting, Earth Day Live and U.S. Youth Climate Strike.
Earth Day Cyber Celebration will take place Wednesday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m. Interested folks are encouraged to join the event via the NAZCCA Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NorthernAZClimateChange and at their YouTube channel. Earth Day Live and Zoom links will also be made available through the NAZCCA Facebook page. More information is available at www.NAZCCA.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!