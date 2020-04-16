Earth Day turns 50: Local lawmakers center Flagstaff’s sustainable future

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The current pandemic has not halted the celebration of Earth Day in northern Arizona. Rather, like most other aspects of social life, the festivities have merely gone virtual. The Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance will be hosting a 50th anniversary of Earth Day Cyber Celebration Wednesday, April 22, with the whole Flagstaff community invited to tune in.

The web event will be emceed by Flagstaff businessman, conservationist and historian Jim Babbitt and will feature talks from Mayor Coral Evans, Coconino County Supervisor Art Babbott, Chair of the Board of County Supervisors Liz Archuleta as well as many other community leaders and public officials.

“We’ll be asking our elected officials what is the importance of earth day to them, and what is their plan for combating climate change on this 50th anniversary?” Dr. Stefan Sommer, NAU professor of biology and Director of Education for Merriam-Powell Center for Environmental Research, says. “We’ll be curious to hear from each of them, and see what their vision for how Flagstaff can come to grips with climate change in a way that strengthens the local economy and strengthens people's livelihoods.