Documenting the pandemic: Deidra Peaches on film, truth and telling the hardest stories

“I think it’s important for me, knowing that the work that I’m doing is something that can benefit people in the long run, because I’m sure when people 10 years from now look at the pandemic they would want to use videos to learn how everyone was reacting, and all the Diné people have been doing on a larger scale because it’s telling our stories and also giving a glimpse to future generations of what we went, and still go through.”

In the name of self-care, Peaches reminds herself to rest, that she is allowed to give herself time—time she spends riding her bicycle, tending to her plants, writing poetry and playing Guitar Hero. She will likely receive a call any minute setting up her next shoot with Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief, and she’ll be off filming again, resting at home when she can, and then repeating. Her current routine is one she will maintain for as long as it is needed.