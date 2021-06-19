Dark Sky Aerial surrenders to art in upcoming film "OMEN"

The completed film will premiere to audiences this week with three screenings on Saturday, as well as an accompanying documentary on the making of "OMEN" from Nick Geib of Firewatch Media. The organization previously partnered with Firewatch to film the live "TILT" and "OPIA" shows.

“We love the way that he captures our story and we feel like he really understands the ethos of our company,” Garcia said. “He's able to communicate our message to our audience in a way that feels really authentic to our goal.”

“I even feel like Nick is part of our company,” Chan said. “I can't imagine doing anything without Nick because we can create our story and tell our story, but he's the one who actually is able to turn that into a whole different story and put that out to the masses. He’s just such a huge part of everything we've ever created, and watching him evolve as an artist too has been really a beautiful process.”

At the end of it, the performers were able to bond deeper as a company after struggling to keep their creativity alive following the high expectations they felt following the success of "TILT."