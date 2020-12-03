Creative solutions: Handmade Holiday Market shifts to virtual shopping experience

As the holidays begin to mark the close of this never-ending year, many people are turning to local artisans for their gift shopping, a continued shift toward community support and appreciation that’s been present through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Painter Kelly Janecek began the Handmade Holiday Market in 2010 as a home show where friends were invited to get some holiday shopping done while catching up with each other and enjoying comforting drinks and snacks. The host would change each year until crowds grew beyond the confines of personal homes and the event was hosted at The Yoga Experience last year.
“I was invited in 2015 and that year it was at Kelly’s house,” ceramicist Robin Cadigan says. “It was so fun, there was someone doing chair massages and people just hanging out.”
Of course, an intimate in-person event like that couldn’t happen this year in the midst of surging coronavirus cases throughout the country. Like many other organizers, the artists instead turned to the virtual realm.
Artist Kayley Quick drew from her experience teaching online with Flagstaff High School to guide the event planning after they decided it would be too risky to host the market in person this year.
“She’s been our digital tech goddess guiding us through this process, which is all really new to all of us, so it’s an experiment but I think it’ll be really fun,” Cadigan says.
“I have this problem where I think something will be very easy but it’s never easy,” Quick says with a laugh. “There’s such freedom with the style of event you can hold virtually nowadays whereas I’m used to doing events a certain way, this is how you market them, this is how you set up. This one’s given me a lot of freedom.”
This Friday, from 6-8 p.m., people can visit several of the artists’ individual Zoom “shops” linked on the new collective website built by textile artist Darcy Falk, owner of Tallulah Arthead, with the added fun of a scavenger hunt. Each artist’s Zoom room will have a special item to find and eagle-eyed shoppers can email flagstaffhandmade@gmail.com with their answers once they’ve paired the items with the artist studios for the chance to win a collection of handmade wares from the six artists.
“We look forward to seeing our patrons during the holiday season, but also recognize this year is different,” Falk says. “We were looking for a way to connect with our people, while keeping everyone safe, and this seemed like a good way to proceed.”
The Zoom format allows shoppers to talk to the artists to learn more about their creative processes and find that special human connection that comes from talking to people about their passions.
“It feels good to share,” Quick says. “Sometimes someone can see a piece of mine and they don’t know the hours it took, the process—there’s just a lot of value to that knowledge.”
Without these conversations, we would miss out on learning about the time and dedication it takes Falk to create oilcloth pouches and cross-body bags, or Quick’s nature-inspired paintings or Delia Withey’s unique wood-burned jewelry and home goods. The wreaths and tinctures Kate Watters will have for sale were grown on her own farm, the result of hours and weeks of nurturing the land. DeeAnn Tracy Brown’s Peak Scents was founded in 1993 to offer the community all natural skincare. Decades of expertise goes into much of what shoppers can browse Friday evening.
Cadigan moved to Arizona from Maine in 1997 to learn from Don Bendel through Northern Arizona University’s world renowned ceramics program. Coming from the two-dimensional medium of photography, clay provided her with something that allowed for more experimentation, and she found herself drawn to creating functional pieces that people can use in their day-to-day lives.
“We’re in kind of a touch vacuum, we’re not hugging our friends when we see them, so to be able to touch clay and then pass that on and then they’re having a daily ritual with their coffee through that same piece of ceramics is kind of interesting,” Cadigan says.
It’s been to clear to the artists that many are placing a bigger emphasis on community in the search for connection, even if it has to be indirect for now.
Cadigan and Quick both say they’ve experienced an increase of shoppers looking for unique pieces to gift. Without the typical craft markets that mark the season and provide a good chunk of income to artists, Cadigan submitted a bid for a large custom project and was the chosen vendor, so she’s been busy crafting 200 cups for an organization to give to its employees, as well as supplying Mountain Sports with her one-of-a-kind items.
“That’s new this year,” she says. “Lisa [Lamberson, owner] reached out and wanted to support local artists.”
And just as business owners and community members support their creativity, so do each of the artists of the collective, which has grown over the years, always representing who the founders believe is the best of the best from across different types of media.
“I admire all of them, I’m super pumped to be working with this group,” Quick says.
