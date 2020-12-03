Creative solutions: Handmade Holiday Market shifts to virtual shopping experience

As the holidays begin to mark the close of this never-ending year, many people are turning to local artisans for their gift shopping, a continued shift toward community support and appreciation that’s been present through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Painter Kelly Janecek began the Handmade Holiday Market in 2010 as a home show where friends were invited to get some holiday shopping done while catching up with each other and enjoying comforting drinks and snacks. The host would change each year until crowds grew beyond the confines of personal homes and the event was hosted at The Yoga Experience last year.

“I was invited in 2015 and that year it was at Kelly’s house,” ceramicist Robin Cadigan says. “It was so fun, there was someone doing chair massages and people just hanging out.”

Of course, an intimate in-person event like that couldn’t happen this year in the midst of surging coronavirus cases throughout the country. Like many other organizers, the artists instead turned to the virtual realm.

Artist Kayley Quick drew from her experience teaching online with Flagstaff High School to guide the event planning after they decided it would be too risky to host the market in person this year.