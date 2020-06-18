Creating opportunities: Kuttz Barber Shop & College prepares for a bright future

“In and out of jail got me into it. There was a fork in the road,” he explains.

Born in Flagstaff, Nichols lettered in baseball, basketball and football while a student at Flagstaff High School. After he graduated, though, the road ahead proved rocky.

“When you’re Black you got three options: go to college for sports, join the military or sell. Drug dealing is us growing up,” Nichols says.

He took the last path, one that rapidly led him to many a dead end along with run-ins with the law. After a few arrests and a brief stint working at the Flagstaff Guidance Center, Nichols was hired at a Conoco gas station in town, which proved to be the turning point in his career and life.

“Working at the Conoco is where they taught me how to run a business. Once they made me a manager they taught me how to make deposits, how to manage employees, they had me managing 20-plus people. I learned how to do customer service, which wasn’t anything that came naturally to me, you know what I mean? I told my boss that I could just stock the cooler, and they were like, ‘No, you’re going to get out there, talk to people.’ That really got me out of my shell,” he recalls.