‘Coyote Inna Quarantine:’ Ed Kabotie on using art against injustice

In some ways, I think it's the distance between our head and our heart. I feel like, again, kind of going back to how we think, how we perceive, how we feel. How do we move forward with so many things taking place right now? On one hand, I'm at a loss, but on the other hand, I feel like it's very evident how we move forward. And that was the focus of the last Coyote Inna Quarantine show, an emphasis on faith. It was Malcolm X who pointed out that—and I'm not quoting him directly—until we can conceive of a universal higher power, we're really not going to be able to also conceive in that oneness of man concept.

I tend to focus on a lot of issues where it sometimes really feels like [Indigenous people] are never heard, and I get very cynical about it. But one thing that has really inspired me over the last year, working with Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy students, working with students at Ponderosa High School, working with students at Northern Arizona University, is just that clear vision of hope that young people have. The concept of hope is really powerful to me, and I feel like that's one of the essential things that we have to have.